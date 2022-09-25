These 24 celebrities were born into wealthy families

Several international stars did not arrive at their career simply by hard work, luck and talent. A few celebrities instead fell into wealthy families.

We then plunge into the phenomenon of nepotism, which places the relatives of a known person in a position of favoritism with a view to winning a contract or obtaining privileges.

For many of these stars, parents are famous. For others, the family has considerable wealth in a field other than music or cinema. We do not suspect then at all that they were able to obtain an easy boost to climb the ladder.

Check out 24 celebrities who were born into wealthy families.

1.Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is an excellent singer and marketing genius. Perhaps she owes some of this talent to her father, a more than successful businessman. Scott Swift founded the Swift Group, a company expert in financial advice which deals among other things with the astronomical quantity of money generated by Taylor. The company existed long before Taylor’s success and the assumption of Taylor’s assets was a natural one.

2. Ariana Grande

Ariana’s father, Edward Butera, is the founder and president of a successful studio in Florida, Ibi Designs, which has famous figures in its clientele. Ariana has the means of her ambitions! That doesn’t stop Ariana from working hard to get to where she is now. Several people who have worked with her have said of Ariana that she is one of the hardest working artists.

3. Emma Stone

Emma’s father is an important figure in commercial construction. He has long been at the head of a company that brought in hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Today, he no longer seems to have the same job, but the actress’ father is still evolving in the same field.

4.Miley Cyrus

It is well known that Miley’s father, Billy Ray, is a singer who had his moment of glory. Billy Ray Cyrus is worth his weight in gold and was able to help his daughter walk into the stardom she knows today.

5. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne grew up in an upscale London Borough of Belgrave, England. Her father is the founder of a massively successful real estate agency. This ease allowed Cara to drop out of school to pursue a successful modeling career, before embarking on an actress career.

6. Darren Criss

The interpreter of Blaine in the series Glee is the son of a man who made his name in the banking world. C.William Criss opened the first offices of the Chase Bank in San Francisco and launched the East West Bank in Hawaii. On the curriculum vitae of this man, we can also read that he was director of the San Francisco Opera. This may be one of the reasons that brought Darren Criss into the art world.

7 and 8. Gigi and Bella Hadid

The Hadid sisters not only have a famous mother, Yolanda, a model by profession, but also a father who made his fortune in real estate development for more than thirty years.

9 and 10. Jonah Hill and Beanie Felstein

The actors and producers’ mother was a well-known Hollywood fashion designer and costume designer. Their father: an accountant for the legendary music group Guns N’ Roses. They might have gotten the roles they both pitched with perseverance, but their privileged status may have helped their careers take off faster.

11. Adam Levine

The success of the group Maroon 5 is not to be questioned. We all know at least two songs if not the entirety of their discography. However, Adam may have had a monetary boost to get started, as his father and aunt are the founders of the American clothing chain Mr. Frederic, which started in 1979.

12. Lady Gaga

It’s undeniable, Lady Gaga is talented and we love her evolution since just dance. His mother, Cynthia Louise, was a business owner. His father, Joseph Germanotta, worked as an entrepreneur and eventually owned a company specializing in the installation of wi-fi in hotels. Now, Joseph Germanotta works in Lady Gaga’s management team and he’s on her charity’s board of directors.

13. Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz is an actress in a few well-known productions, including Bates Motel. She comes from a very wealthy background, since her father is the head of Trian Partners, a powerful company, as well as the CEO of the fast food chain Wendy’s, Procter & Gamble, Sysco Corporation, Legg Mason Inc and the Madison Square Garden Company. His father’s estimated worth is US$1.79 billion. One can understand why Nicola’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham was so luxurious.

14. Ed Sheeran

It’s rather surprising to learn that Ed Sheeran was born into such a prosperous family. His family made a fortune in the arts while Ed’s father is a lecturer and his mother has a jewelry company. Together, Ed’s parents started Sheeran Lock, an arts consulting firm. Among other things, they set up the official exhibition of the 50e Prince of Wales’ birthday, as well as the official United Nations Millennium Exhibition in New York.

15. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart has been fantastic on screen since a very young age. It’s good because she was born in the field of cinema! His father is a well-known stage manager. He is behind several important red carpets, Golden Globes, Grammys, among others. Kristen’s mother is a script supervisor, editor and set director. She has several known projects in her portfolio.

16. Ansel Elgort

The interpreter of baby the driver came from a very wealthy family. Ansel’s mother, Grethe Barrett Holby, is an opera director and artistic producer. Her father, Arthur Elgort, is one of Hollywood’s best-known photographers. His work has been on the cover and in the pages of the magazine many times vogue as well as in several award-winning publications.

17. Lana Del Rey

The pseudonym Lana Del Rey is a stage name. Her real name is Lizzie Grant and she is the daughter of Robert England Grant, a millionaire who made his fortune in web media by founding his company, WebMediaProperties. Robert and his wife Patricia are also at the head of the foundation Grant Family Foundation. For more than 8 years, more than a million dollars have been donated to universities, colleges and secondary schools.

18. The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters

The success of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is a mixture of pulled strings, power, admiration and hard work. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney’s father is a famous lawyer, having appeared in the OJ Simpson trial. Going forward, the Kardashians have always known how to put the spotlight on their family and take advantage of it.

19. Zoe Kravitz

Being the daughter of world-renowned singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, whose career skyrocketed thanks to the Cosby Show in the 80s, we can understand why Zoë is part of this list. She was educated in prestigious private schools in the United States.

20. Riley Keough

The actress is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. Is that enough to make the list of famous people who grew up in wealthy circles? Obviously.

21. Zoe Kazan

The actress, playwright, producer and screenwriter has been immersed in cinema since birth. His parents are famous screenwriters and his grandparents are Molly Kazan, screenwriter in turn and Elia Kazan, behind the film A Streetcar Named Desire, East of Eden and On the Docks, to name a few. -ones. In addition to her family, whose reputation is rooted in Hollywood, Zoe is married to Paul Dano, a well-known actor.

22.Dakota Johnson

Dakota is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, two actors for whom Hollywood has no more secrets. Melanie’s parents are Peter Griffith, an actor and big name in American advertising, as well as Tippi Hedren, an actress who has legendary status.

23 and 24. Willow and Jayden Smith

The parents of singer Willow Smith and actor Jayden are well known, although this year the reasons are less glorious. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are, so to speak, regulars in Hollywood. Jada’s mother is an American news anchor who has won several awards throughout her career. Money is not a problem for this family.

