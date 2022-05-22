These actors were considered for the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

One of the most successful sagas of all time is that of Pirates of the Caribbean. The franchise inspired by the attraction of Disney of the same name, premiered in 2003 and has since become unstoppable. Its great success is largely attributed to the participation of Johnny Depp, who played the pirate Jack Sparrow throughout history.

Her performance brought her a great deal of praise and she became one of the big screen attractions. However, the accusations against the actor by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, led him to stay out of the sixth installment of the saga. Because Jack is such a pivotal character in the story, it would be hard to imagine anyone else stepping into that role.

But what many do not know is that Johnny Depp wasn’t Disney’s first choice to put himself in the shoes of Jack Sparrow. Here we tell you what were the options that the study considered, before giving the role to Depp.

Johnny Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all 6 Pirates of the Caribbean movies

These actors came close to playing Jack Sparrow

the character of Jack Sparrow It’s unique. Although he is often presented as one of the most feared pirates in the Caribbean, the truth is that Jack is an ingenious being, sometimes treacherous, who usually gets away with trying to save himself, fleeing from dangerous situations, and with great predilection for drink.

What many fans do not imagine is that one of the first options that Disney considered for the character of Jack Sparrow was Robert DeNiro. Best known for bringing mobsters to life, De Niro was one of the first actors offered the role of the nefarious pirate.

Robert De Niro was close to becoming Sparrow but turned down the role

When Disney made him the offer, the actor turned it down because he was convinced the film would be a flop. De Niro was not quite right in his vision, since the first film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlraised more than $650 million. While the complete saga has a collection that exceeds 4500 million dollars.

Another of the actors who was also on the Disney list was Jim Carrey. Accustomed to playing somewhat eccentric characters like Ace Ventura either The GrinchCarrey seemed like a natural choice to play the pirate. However, the actor rejected the offer to star in the comedy Almighty (Bruce Almighty).

Some reports indicate that Hugh Jackman It was another option. Although it was never confirmed, everything seems to indicate that Disney quickly discarded him because he did not yet have the star status they needed to lead such a film. Years later, the Australian would take revenge by giving life to Hook, also known as Captain Hook, in one of the most recent adaptations of Peter Pan.

Unrecognizable: Hugh Jackman could have been Sparrow but he was Captain Hook in Pan (2015)

Christopher Walken was another name under consideration but also declined the offer. Other contenders were Matthew McConaughey, Cary Elwes, Rik MayallY Michael Keaton. All of these names came up before Johnny Depp came into the game.

Y Disney he was not mistaken. The way Depp embodied the character and appropriated it would not have been the same with any of the actors mentioned above. Their Jack Sparrow It was so convincing and so well acted that Johnny Depp earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance in the first film in the series.

In addition to the first, the actor returned for five other installments that were just as successful and in which he came to share a cast with big names such as Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgårdand many more.

After the complaint filed by Amber Heard for domestic abuse, the actor was left out of the franchiseso the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean that was planned was totally paused. For some time it has been reported that Margot Robbie will be in charge of leading the saga, with a female version of Pirates of the Caribbean.

