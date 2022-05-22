Entertainment

These actors were considered for the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 17 3 minutes read

One of the most successful sagas of all time is that of Pirates of the Caribbean. The franchise inspired by the attraction of Disney of the same name, premiered in 2003 and has since become unstoppable. Its great success is largely attributed to the participation of Johnny Depp, who played the pirate Jack Sparrow throughout history.

Her performance brought her a great deal of praise and she became one of the big screen attractions. However, the accusations against the actor by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, led him to stay out of the sixth installment of the saga. Because Jack is such a pivotal character in the story, it would be hard to imagine anyone else stepping into that role.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 17 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Dan Stevens: “My memories of the case had to do with All the President’s Men”

4 mins ago

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, is it over?

4 mins ago

Rihanna has sold over 200,000 albums since the start of the year!

16 mins ago

Cannes 2022: Is a superstar worth more than a festival?

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button