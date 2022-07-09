These are the benefits of getting up early and exercising

Including sports practice in our routine is one of the best decisions we can make for our well-being. And, although any time of the day is recommended for exercising, the morning is one of the best. This is due, among other things, to the fact that all the physical and psychological benefits that the exercise provides us will accompany us throughout all day.

In addition, according to experts, those who start in the sport will have more chances to persevere and don’t quit if they do it early in the day. “We are beings who are motivated by the achievement of objectives and the fact of completing a task very early will give us that feeling of starting the day winning and fulfilling”, explains personal trainer Miguel Pelayo. In addition, it is an easier formula to establish a routine. Being one of the first activities that take place during the day, lack of time will not be an excuse.

The benefits of exercising in the morning

Getting up early to play sports has a series of positive health effects that make the morning, in the words of scientific researchers, the ideal time of day To exercise. On the one hand, the metabolism speeds up, which causes us to start the morning with much more energy and prepared to receive stimuli and face them with reflexes and agility. It considerably favors concentration. It also causes more calories to be burned, which is an added bonus for those in the process of losing weight.

The benefits of sport in our mental health they are not exactly far behind. Exercise is an excellent remedy against stress, because the body generates endorphins, serotonin and dopamine. That is to say, the perfect cocktail of the hormones of happiness for improve mood. These substances produced by the body give us well-being, mood and energy, sensations that will mark the rest of the day.

Another point in favor has to do with the sleep quality, since this system of getting up early implies that the circadian rhythm is regulated. So the body gets used to being active and alert in the morning, while at night it will be tired and ready to fall asleep.

This does not mean that exercising in the evening or at night is less beneficial than exercising in the morning. Any time of day is favorable; Ultimately, the most important thing is adopt the sport as part of the routine.