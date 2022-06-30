These are the foods that should be consumed daily

A healthy diet helps protect against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, it indicated that throughout the world, unhealthy diets and lack of physical activity are among the main risk factors for health.

Therefore, the Uppers revealed the diet of longevity which consists of:

1. Eat plant-based foods: include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and/or legumes.

2. Eat fish: the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends fish as part of a healthy diet for most people, but women who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or lactating, and young children should avoid eating fish with the potential for high levels of mercury contamination.

Adults should eat at least eight ounces (226.80 g) or two servings of fish rich in omega 3 per week. The serving size is four ounces (113.40 g) or about the size of a deck of cards.

Women who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding should eat up to 12 ounces (340.20 g) of shellfish per week from a variety of options that are lower in mercury contamination.

Children should also eat fish from lower-mercury options once or twice a week. The serving size for children under 2 years of age is 1 ounce (28.34 g) and increases with age.

3. Eat little protein: It is recommended to consume between 1.2 and 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of weight daily. If the weight is 70 kilos, you should consume between 84 and 105 grams of protein daily. It is important to keep in mind that these are grams of protein and not grams of food. For example, a 100-gram chicken breast can contain up to 25 grams of protein.

4. Reduce bad fats: Trans fats are the worst type of dietary fat, found naturally in small amounts in some animal products like red meat, cheese, and whole milk, and are synthetic in origin that make liquid oils sticky. become solid. They can be found in margarine and certain snack foods bought at the supermarket or restaurant, in baked goods, and in fried foods.

5. Take vitamin supplements: Vitamins are a group of substances that are necessary for normal cell function, growth, and development. There are 13 essential vitamins and the amount of each vitamin depends on the age and sex of each person.

6. Exercise: new World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week for all adults, including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes a day for children and adolescents.

Among the most common physical activities are: walking, cycling or running and all of them can be done with any level of ability and for everyone’s enjoyment.

7. Drink water: Daily intake of this fluid is different for men and women as there are differences in intake, but in general most men need about 13 cups of fluid a day and most women need about nine.

8. Reduce sugar intake as much as possible, except natural fruit sugar.