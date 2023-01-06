These are the new features of WhatsApp for this 2023 for both Android and iOS

MEXICO CITY (appro). – The most used messaging network in the world, WhatsApp, announced four changes for this 2023 that will be applied in the first quarter of the year in the beta versions of Android devices as well as iOS and these are:

1) WhatsApp can be used on two phones: This new tool will allow you to have the same account open on two phones.

This began to be done in beta versions in the testing phase on Android devices.

With this option, users will be able to delete the profile on a tablet or second cell phone, from their main device, as a security alternative.

2) Edit messages that were sent: The only drawback is that users will only have 15 minutes to make changes before the recipient reads them. It will have an “edited” label at the bottom right of the message, as a security measure.

3) Search for messages by date: Currently, you can search for messages from the bar where you write a word and see what is related to the search in the conversation.

Now, the application offers a calendar that will be displayed to search for messages in detail with the date.

4) Access to WhatsApp from a Tablet: Synchronization with a PC or laptop is currently allowed, but not with a Tablet, until now, when the same account can be used without the need for both of them to share the same phone number, just by downloading the application.