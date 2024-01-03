These are the nine most punctual airlines in Latin America, according to report

Cirium, one of the industry’s oldest reports, has released a list of the world’s most punctual airlines of 2023, segmented by continent.

Document, which operates from 35 million flights per yearincluding schedules and fleets, highlights the growth of air travel in Latin America in 2023.

Read also: (Colombian airline was the most punctual in the world in 2023: Which one is it?)

“Major carriers the region was operating at 117 percent of pre-pandemic levels and is expected to continue to grow in 2024.“Jay Morgan, director of professional data services at Cirium, highlighted in the report.

similar topics



According to the report, these are the nine most punctual airlines in the region:

1. Copa Airlines: 89.46 percent of flights arrived on time.

2. Avianca: 85.73 percent of flights arrived on time.

3. Azul Brazil Airlines: 85.51 percent of flights arrived on time.

4. Latam Airlines: 84 percent of flights arrived on time.

5. Caribbean Airlines: 81.73 percent of flights arrived on time.

6. Sky Airlines: 80.57 percent of its flights arrived on time.

7. Aeromexico: 77.48 percent of flights arrived on time.

8. Gol Transportes Aéreos: 76.63 percent of flights arrived on time.

9. Aerolíneas Argentinas: 73.95 percent of flights arrived on time.

“Copa operated at a very high level of punctuality: 89.46%

its flights arrive on time, beating Avianca (85.73%) last year

Blue winner (85.51 percent). In addition, Copa has achieved a significant reduction

cancellations (63 percent) year on year is a marked improvement in the passenger experience,” Morgan added.

Meanwhile, Latham has logged over 494,000 flightswhich is more than double the number registered on the list.

The most punctual airlines in the world

The report found that the airline industry experienced a significant recovery last year after being hit hard by the pandemic.

“The industry experienced significant growth in 2023, with more than 32 million scheduled flights operated. This growth, as well as the increase in the number of places, underscores the expansion of the sector,” the report states.

Read also: (Eldorado Airport entered the top five most punctual in 2023 according to the world “rating”)

The most punctual companies in the world are:

1. Avianca: 85.73 percent of flights arrived on time.

2. Azul Brazil Airlines: 85.51 percent of flights arrived on time.

3. Qatar Airways: 85.11 percent of flights arrived on time.

4. Delta Air Lines: 84.72 percent of flights arrived on time.

5. Iberia: 84.38 percent of flights arrived on time.

6. Latam Airlines: 84 percent of flights arrived on time.

7. All Nippon Airways: 82.75 percent of flights arrived on time.

8. Japan Airlines: 82.58 percent of flights arrived on time.

9. Saudi Arabia: 81.29 percent of flights arrived on time.

10. American Airlines: 80.61 percent of flights arrived on time.

EDITORIAL TRAVEL

African migrants stuck at Eldorado airport due to lack of requirements



More news