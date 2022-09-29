These are the poorest towns in the United States in 2022

Incredible as it may seem, poverty lines in the United States vary dramatically from state to state. It is true that as a country, the Union is among the 10 richest nations on the planet.

However, there are several cities that lead this unfortunate reverse section at the national level. Here we tell you which are the poorest cities in the United States.

To establish mathematical comparisons on the subject, you should know that last year’s census revealed that 37 million people lived in poverty. That figure is 11.2% of the country’s general population.

The average income of an American household, according to the census itself, rises to $64,994.00 USD per year. However, those numbers are unattainable for thousands of inhabitants in that northern nation.

The 247WallSt site conducted an analysis on the subject. It was based on family income in communities with a population between 1,000 and 25,000 people.

America’s poorest cities

We start with Marianna in Arkansas. Its population is 3,472 inhabitants and the poverty rate is 40.0%. The average family income there is $16,704.00 USD.

Now we look at Fort Thompson, South Dakota. Its population is only 1,275 inhabitants and the poverty rate is 48.3%. Annual income reaches $16,563.00 USD.

Prairie View, Texas only has 6,813 inhabitants. Its poverty rate is high, 54.7%. Their families earn just $16,363.00 USD.

Approximately 3,286 people live in Livingston, Alabama. Its poverty rate is 47.3% and households receive an average of $16,233.00 USD annually.

Barely 1,834 inhabitants retrace the streets of Cibecue, Arizona. Its poverty rate is very high, 67.8%. Only $16,058.00 USD a year enters their homes.

The other cities with populations between 1,000 and 2,000 inhabitants with high poverty rates are Jonesville, Virginia and Scotland Neck, North Carolina.

In the same case are Rosedale, Mississippi; Waldoboro, Maine and Urania, Louisiana.