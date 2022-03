These are the winners of the 2022 Oscar Awards

Despite being overshadowed by the performance of Will Smith, who punched out fellow actor Chris Rock onstage, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards in Hollywood got its usual annual list of winners on Sunday.

The big winner of the night was CODA, who took all the statuettes to which he opted, but dunes de Villeneuve also got a good slice on the technical side.

Furthermore, these awards are not only for films or directors, but for the entire team that makes them possible and for other genres such as documentaries or short films. Therefore, we detail below All the winners of the last edition of the Oscar Awards.

Best film

CODA: The Sounds of Silence

best address

Jane Champion by the power of the dog

Best actress

Jessica Chastain by Tammy Faye’s eyes

best Actor

Will Smith by Williams method

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast by Kenneth Branagh

Best Adapted Screenplay

best international film

best documentary film

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

best animated film

Best Fiction-Live Action Short Film

Best Fiction-Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Short

best montage

best photography

Best Production Design

best wardrobe

Best hair and makeup

Best music

better sound

best original song

Better visual effects

best popular movie

oscar cheer moment

The Justice League by Zack Snyder

If you are interested in seeing any of the winning films, we recommend that you take a look at our list of where to watch the nominees –and winners– in streaming.

