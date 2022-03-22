These were the couples of Ana de Armas

We review the great loves in the life of Anne of Armsthe Cuban-Spanish actress who was born on April 30, 1988 in Santa Cruz Del Norte, Cuba and currently has 33 years. These were his couples who, for the most part, have been famous.

It seems that Ana Celia de Armas Caso, better known artistically as Anne of Arms ha found love again after her divorce with Marc Clotet and after breaking up with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s current partner. According to various media, they claim that the actress would be dating Paul Boukadakisthe 37-year-old vice president of Tinder.

“Paul and Ana met through friends. He lives in Austin, but divides his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He spent a lot of time with Ana before she left the United States to shoot her new movie” was the story from a nearby source.

The couples of Ana de Armas

Although the rumors do not stop that the Cuban-Spanish actress would be in love again, nothing has been confirmed yet. If true, surely she will not hide anything. Meanwhile, we take a look at the couples she had, since she has always been very open about her love life on social media. She has even posted photos with many of her ex-partners and among them are Alejandro Piñeiro, Edgar Ramírez and Franklin Latt.

They are just some of the men who have occupied her heart. Other couples she has also been linked to were Benicio del Toro and Scott Eastwood. To be more precise, in March 2020 it was revealed that she was in a relationship with Ben Affleck, since they never hid. However, they broke up in January 2021.

The 33-year-old had a relationship with the already named Cuban artist Alejandro Pineiro. They fell in love in 2017 and it was never known when she ended the romance until she was seen with Affleck.

During the movie ‘Manos de Piedra’ in 2016 he met the Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez. They hit the red carpets at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival together, among other events, though they ended up splitting.

Going further and further back, in 2015 he lived a love story with franklin latt, the famous representative of actors. According to the Divinity media, the Cuban affirmed that it was “love at first sight” but the romance did not last long and in May 2016, she was already in a relationship with Edgar Ramírez.

Probably few remember it, but Anne of Arms she was also the girlfriend of David Victoria, the Spanish film director. It was in 2014, just the year she premiered ‘For a handful of kisses’.

With whom no one imagined that the actress would marry, it is with Marc Clotet. But yes, they passed through the altar in July 2011 and in 2013 they separated: “We are still friends,” the young actor told the press.

already with Scott Eastwood They coincided in ‘Overdrive’ in 2017 and it didn’t take long for them to show up. However, they never confirmed if they were more than friends. The relationship with Benicio, the bull It wasn’t fully confirmed either. Speculation even arose in 2008, when the Puerto Rican visited Spain to shoot “Che: The Argentine” and when asked about the artist, she replied: “I don’t know him well enough to talk about him.”

Which of all your couples do you remember more?