They called him a package and he betrayed them with his neighbor, Florentino regrets it

January 05, 2023 04:18 a.m.

The Real Madrid It is one of the most important teams in history. Over the years it has been able to sign the best footballers and in this way it has managed to achieve the most important titles that can be achieved as a club. However, he has also been wrong and has left behind stories that seem hard to believe.

Throughout its history it has had footballers such as Alfredo di Stefano, Ronaldo, Raul and Zidane; among others. However, he had in his possession a player who was considered a fan of the white house, but who could never shine as he wanted.

alvaro morata He is a footballer who currently plays in the Atletico Madrid. He played in the Real Madrid but could not make a difference. Despite the fact that the fans loved him, he decided to change sides and broke the heart of more than one White House fan.

morata He was a player who made a difference and who loved the Real Madrid. However, he was always in the shadow of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema; reason for which he could not get a place in the starting team and decided to go play for the team of the Cholo Simeone, who did not waste the opportunity to have one of the best strikers in Spain.