They catch Piqué quite affectionate with a beautiful blonde in the middle of a restaurant; would be your partner

Shakira, one of the most recognized Colombian artists worldwide, surprised all her followers a few days ago and confirmed that she is officially separating from Gerard Piqué, after more than twelve years of romantic relationship.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding”, He specified in a short press release.

After more than two weeks of leaving home, the program The fat and the skinny indicated that the central defender of Barcelona would already be dating another woman. Also, she shared a video of the couple in an elegant restaurant in that city.

The program, in the same way, took advantage of the moment to point out that the source that gave them the recording assured that the Iberian and the young woman had seen each other in that same establishment on several occasions.

“From what my source tells me. It is not the first time, but they have already gone to the same restaurant between six and seven times. They have always been seen very caramelized and with gestures of great affection, “said Jordi Martin, Spanish paparazzi.

The journalist also assured on television that the first meeting between Piqué and the mysterious woman would have taken place in February, when he was still lovingly involved with the Barranquilla woman.

“I bring you some images, exclusively. I know it will surprise many. Images that, according to my source, were taken on February 22, in a restaurant, here, in Barcelona”, initially noted.

Martin then added: “In this video you can see Piqué who is accompanied by a young blonde. They are holding hands at all times. At that time he was still with Shakira. A few days before, for Valentine’s Day, she dedicated some beautiful words to him.

The renowned entertainment program finally stressed that the courtship between the Colombian singer and the Catalan club footballer had been going wrong for months. She even stated that it is speculated that they were in an open relationship.

Carlos Vives, a close friend of the Barranquillera, spoke with Europa Press this week and assured that Shakira is very affected by the breakup with the soccer player. Also, he told some details of her mood.

“I know he was sad, I sent him a little kiss and he told me that: ‘I’m sad’. Yes, definitely, I do feel her sad and she is sad. It is a very difficult moment and, above all, when you had such a beautiful family.” expressed the artist.

Although they had a fairly friendly conversation, the singer said that he does not give much credibility to the rumors that speak of an alleged infidelity on the part of the Barcelona defender, who would not be in Xavi’s plans this season.

It should be remembered that the journalist Laura Fa recently released some details of the woman with whom Piqué would have been unfaithful to the Colombian.

“He has very marked cheekbones. She is not one of those girls with a doll face. She’s blonde and when she fixes it up she’s like exuberant. We recently realized that she had blocked us ”, concluded.

Based on this description, the program Save me decided to draw a portrait of the player’s alleged lover. According to the presenter, the young woman would physically resemble Shakira.