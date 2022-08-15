They challenge election for the presidency of the PNP in Guayama

The election of the new municipal president of the New Progressive Party (PNP) in Guayama was challenged under the allegation that there was fraud because allegedly 16 people who appeared as members of the community boards under the aspiration of Glorimari Jaime they did not support the former mayor.

The endorsements were part of the requirements that the PNP demanded of each of the applicants. In this case, the contest for the municipal presidency of La Palma in Guayama took place a week ago between Jaime, Fernando Sanabria Y George Piris.

María de los Ángeles Martínez Colón, a resident of Guayama who helped Sanabria obtain endorsements, filed the formal challenge with the PNP’s Office of the Electoral Commissioner. The endorsers, at least ten, appear next to the applicant on the ballot under what is called the Unit Composition team.

In interview with The new dayMartínez Colón indicated that she interviewed several voters who, after communicating with her, questioned why her name appeared not only endorsing Sanabria, but also Jaime when they had not authorized it, much less signed the endorsement.

“When a person makes an allegation to you that they did not give their authorization to appear on a ballot and you see the name and they question why it appears on the ballot, that raised a concern for me. When people went to vote at the polls, many of them found… wow, what is my name doing here under the face of Mrs. Glorimari Jaime”, explained Martínez Colón.

The woman helped collect endorsements for Sanabria in 22 electoral units in Guayama.

“Those same people, (who endorsed Sanabria) appeared on the Glorimari ballot and called me asking me why their information was provided on another ballot”he said, who assured that Sanabria also presented challenges to the PNP.

However, Sanabria, despite multiple calls from this medium, was not available for an interview.

Martínez Colón said that after receiving the calls complaining about the alleged endorsement of Jaime, he went to the communities of three electoral units where he found at least 16 people who validated the complaints.

“There are 22 units. I only visited three. It means that it may have occurred in all 22 units. We are talking about a large number of people.held.

He added that he found people who told him that they did not sign Jaime’s endorsement, a minor under 18 years of age without the right to vote as a signatory, people who live in the United States and were unaware of the use of their signature and even the same name occupying Jaime’s plates in Various positions. As an example, he provided this newspaper with a sworn statement from the Guayama voter identified as Luis R. Bernier Vázquez, who alleges that he endorsed Sanabria and not Jaime.

She also delivered a sworn statement from her in which she asks the PNP to, in addition to investigating, paralyze Jaime’s certification as municipal president in Guayama. She alleges that Jaime, among other things, violated the PNP regulations.

“We are requesting the challenge of the process because there are too many things that are a pity and that there is no explanation as to why. I’m basing myself on evidence that I collected myself. I want an explanation,” said Martínez Colón.

Answer the PNP

Questioned about these challenges, the alternate electoral commissioner of the PNP, Edwin World, said that “this is referred to the Directory, which is the process that is done.” He explained that the PNP Directory meets this coming Sunday as part of the community’s annual convention.

“As for whether there are repeated people or who should not be on the ballots, the candidates were given the ballots before they were printed because the electoral unit committees appear next to the applicant. They are a committee of ten. Any question or doubt had until the Thursday before the special election to claim it and nobody did. Sanabria only questioned that three names of his team were misspelled and he corrected himself”, added Mundo.

“It cannot be after he loses to start raising proposals,” he added.

Jaime won the election held by the PNP on August 7. He got 1,110 votes. Sanabria got 481 votes and Piris 361.