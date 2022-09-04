They file a murder charge against a man who killed his partner in San Germán

The Mayagüez Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of first-degree murder and a violation of the Arms Law against Marcos Enrique Villot Natal, who allegedly confessed to having killed his partner, Ramón Rafael Pagán Rivera, last night.during a discussion in the Duey Bajo neighborhood in San Germán.

Prosecutors Elmer Cuerda Cruz and Grace Marie Vélez Acevedo filed the charge of murder in the first degree and for Article 6.14 of the Weapons Law (pointing and/or firing a firearm). Judge Margarita Gaudier Lavergne, from the superior court of Añasco, found cause for the arrest of Villot Natal and imposed a bond of $20.00, which she did not pay.

Gaudier Lavergne found no cause for a charge to Article 3.1 (mistreatment) of Law 54 of Domestic Violence. The preview will be held on September 19.

The Captain Joel Gonzalez Ramoswho runs the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Policeman in Mayagüez, informed The new day that Villot Natal, who was the victim’s partner, had confessed to the police that he had committed the crime. The man, who remains under arrest, is 43 years old.

“That was at 11:23 pm. Her consensual partner caused her death with a shot to the chest. He is under arrest and is in the San Germán barracks. It was an incident of gender violence, because they had a relationship and having a relationship and living together is investigated as gender violence “said the captain in a telephone interview.

Regarding the murder weapon, he indicated that it was a pistol that was registered under the name of the alleged murderer, who had a license to carry weapons.

“There was an argument, and then he (alleged murderer) shoots him”the official pointed out.

He added that Cuerda Cruz summoned the investigating agent in the case, Jose Luis Acevedo Olivenciato a meeting that would take place at noon with the intention of opening a case file and evaluating the possible filing of criminal charges.

With this crime, the number of men killed in an incident of gender violence so far this year rose to three. Of those three, one is a minor. For this same date last year, the Police had registered only two violent deaths of men for the same mobile.

In addition, the violent death is part of the 392 that have been reported so far this year until this morning. The total represents 12 cases less than those investigated until the same date, last year, according to the Uniformed.