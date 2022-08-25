They identify 49 contacts of an Italian tourist who died of monkeypox in Cuba

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported this Tuesday that almost Fifty contacts of the Italian tourist who died in Cuba from monkeypox remain isolated and confirmed that so far all remain asymptomatic.

“So far 49 contacts have been identified, everyone is isolated and disinfection and surveillance actions are maintained. Until now, none of them are symptomatic”, said the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Carilda Penain a government meeting that analyzed the epidemiological situation in the country.

“The deceased’s injuries appeared in the hospital, that is, once he was isolated, therefore the risk was minimized”added the health official.

The mandatary Miguel Diaz-Canelpresent at the meeting, called on the medical personnel who assist the 49 isolates to “extreme biosecurity measures to prevent the transmission of the disease in the country.”

The Cuban authorities did not specify how long the contacts of the deceased Italian should remain isolated.

Doubts from Italy

Meanwhile, the Italian press is cautious in evaluating the causes of death of germano mancinithe tourist who died in Cuba last Sunday.

“The Italian Ministry of Health has not received scientific confirmation from the local health authorities [cubanas] and is working to obtain information about the case,” the newspaper said on Tuesday. Venice Todaywhich ensures that “Investigations continue into the death of Germano Mancini”.

The aforementioned medium collects the statements of Sergio Abignanian immunologist who invites caution by recalling that “Cases of monkeypox fatality are counted on the fingers of one’s hands and the numbers show that an adult with normal or slightly compromised immune defenses does not die from this virus.”

“We must be cautious with the causes of Lieutenant Mancini’s death. There are no documents. Even the family and the Carabinieri themselves still do not know anything specific,” he also said. Nais Marconmayor of Scorzè, the Venetian town where the deceased worked, a 50-year-old carabinieri much loved in the area.

“He lived in the vicinity of Noale with his wife and had a 20-year-old son. The news shocked us a lot. Mancini was known not only for his ‘uniform’ but for his availability, always smiling, ready to run first for every call,” added Marcon.

the news agency ANSAfor its part, announced that the Italian embassy in Havana is in permanent contact with the Cuban government authorities.

The Italian consular chancellery carries out the procedures for the return of the body and takes measures to facilitate the return home of the two traveling companions who accompanied Mancini.

“I knew he was sick, he had a fever. I did not know about pustules or things like that”explained a friend who tried to maintain telephone contact with Germano in the days immediately prior to his death.

“The news of the first death among Italian cases of monkeypox, one of our compatriots who died in Cuba, should not alarm the population. Except for exceptional cases, the disease is benign, without serious complications, with healing occurring after 2-3 weeks,” said Franceso Vaia, an Italian health official.

Vaia explained that in the more than 42,000 cases reported in non-endemic countries – that is, outside Central and West Africa – there were only five deaths, which is equivalent to a fatality rate of 1.2 per 10,000.

According to specialists, monkeypox is caused by a virus that can be transmitted from animals to humans and from person to person. Symptoms include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rashes or lesions.

Although most of the infected patients show a clinical picture with a favorable evolution, the disease can become serious in children, pregnant women and immunosuppressed people.

global emergency

Last July, when more than 16,000 cases had already been reported in 75 countries, the WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

“The WHO assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions except the European region, where we assess the risk as high,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom said at the time. Ghebreyesus.

At the beginning of August, The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported that some 10,000 monkeypox infections had been reported in the Americas in 24 countries since the start of the outbreak, representing 36 percent of global cases.

After the announcement of the detection of the first case in Cuba, several people have noticed the coincidence that the first case of COVID-19 detected in Cuba was precisely an Italian traveler, in March 2020.

The first case of monkeypox on the island has occurred in a delicate epidemiological context, marked by the increase in dengue cases, some diagnosed with the hemorrhagic variant.