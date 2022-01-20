They look like very common 20 euro banknotes but they are worth a real fortune to those who own them

Collectors are crazy about rare coins and banknotes, so much so that they are willing to pay astronomical amounts for them. We often imagine that a rare coin or banknote must necessarily date back tens, if not hundreds of years ago. The truth is, that’s not always the case. We have already seen how coins and banknotes of the old lira (therefore even dating back to less than 25 years ago) can be a real little treasure. What many don’t know is that even the euros we have in our pockets every day could be worth much more than their current value. Some particular cuts are, in fact, real collector’s items.

This is the case, for example, of what appear to be very common 20 euro banknotes but are worth a real fortune to those who own them. Anyone could have these banknotes in their wallet, different from the others only for some very small details. These details, however, make them unique. Collectors are willing to spend a fortune to get them.

Many think that all 20 euro bills are worth the same, but this is not the case. In fact, there are 20 euro banknotes in circulation that can be worth up to 2,000.

These 20 euro banknotes are so rare and precious because the State Mint has printed them in minimal quantities. In fact, originally these banknotes were intended for the Governor of the European Central Bank and other high-ranking personalities.

Distinguishing these precious banknotes is not easy, but neither is it impossible. Let’s see below all the details to pay attention to to recognize them before spending them as if nothing had happened.

How to recognize 20 euro banknotes that can be worth up to 2,000

First, these rare 20 euro banknotes have a serial number of only four digits, next to the watermark.

In addition, there is the writing SPECIEM, diagonally, readable from bottom to top.

There are also details that affect the value of these 20 euro banknotes. One of them is the signature they present. The rarest 20 euro banknote is the one bearing the signature of Dutch banker Wim Duisenberg.

As announced, the value of these particular banknotes can fluctuate between 1,200 and 2,000 euros. In any case, much more than we thought we had in our pockets.

