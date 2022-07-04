They Manage to Clear Unattended Backpack in Terminal 4 – NBC New York

The Police Department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey investigated this Sunday a security incident involving an unattended backpack in Terminal 4, as announced by the John F. Kennedy International Airport through official social networks.

The bomb squad managed to clear the pocket, so the Terminal has returned to normal operations and the roads have been reopened.

PAPD is currently investigating a security incident in Terminal 4. Please expect traffic delays and allow extra time for travel. Thank you for your patience. —Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) July 3, 2022

Earlier, travelers were urged to be patient and expect traffic delays.

All persons were ordered to evacuate while the investigation was carried out. Multiple police patrols arrived at the scene.

“Passengers have been relocated within the terminal from the departures area to the arrivals area,” the authorities reported.

CROWDED AIRPORTS AND HUNDREDS OF CANCELLATIONS

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is off to a strong start and is expected to be the second busiest since 2000, according to Axios. The airports have registered an influx not seen since February 2020, hundreds of flights have been canceled and high traffic is expected on the roads.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) registered more than 2.4 million travelers at airport checkpoints on Friday, a number not seen since February 11, 2020, before the pandemic began, when 2.5 people registered.

However, people have also faced the cancellation of nearly 600 flights this Saturday and more than 16,000 delays, according to FlightAware. Scattered thunderstorms in the New York area and Tropical Storm Colin predicted numbers to rise. From June 22 to Wednesday, at least 600 flights were canceled and between 4,000 and 7,000 a day were delayed, according to this tracking service.

The problem has also been the lack of staff due to the high tourist demand after the lifting of restrictions due to COVID-19. Between June and August, the Department of Transport has reduced the offer of flights by 15%.

Airlines across the country have been trying to prepare for this weekend’s “operational challenges,” warning travelers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Some have even encouraged customers to rebook their plans for another weekend.