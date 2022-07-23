They reveal the millionaire, but unfair salary of Margot Robbie in Barbie

It seems that everything is back to normal in the film industry and when we refer to everything, it includes the creation of large productions and the unequal treatment of men and women.

A Variety report revealed the salary of the 28 highest paid actors in the world, in which only four women stand out, yes, 4 of 28we are talking about a highly discriminatory figure, only 3%.

The actress Margot Robbie has managed to position herself as the highest paid actress of 2022, for her leading role in the live action film of Barbiefor which has been remunerated with the amount of 12.5 million dollarsthe figure sounds very good, but not so good when we know that co-star Ryan Gosling (Ken) also earned $12.5 million, for the same production.

margot robbie32 years old, had earned $10 million for the 2020 Harley Quinn indie film Birds of Prey.

According to dead line Mattel’s most famous doll movie will revolve around Barbie being kicked out of Barbieland because she’s not perfect enough and she sets out on an adventure to save her city, only to realize that the key to happiness is believing in yourself. It is expected that The premiere of the Australian actress’ film, Barbie, will take place on July 21, 2023.

Robbie says her new character is someone who promotes trust, curiosity and communication throughout childhood, empowering kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president.

In the British edition of Vogue, Margot Robbie revealed why the movie is definitely worth watching.

“It comes with a ton of accessories! And lots of nostalgic connections. With this, there are also many ways to approach history. People listen to Barbie and think she knows what the movie is going to be. Then they hear that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and that is when they think that it may not be what it might seem at first.

The list of the highest paid actors of 2022

The first places of the list of highest paid actors of 2022 are occupied by Tom Cruise, who thanks to his performance in topgun: Maverick got $100 million; Will Smith pocketed 35 million dollars thanks to emancipation; The Flower Moon Killers they were worth 30 million dollars to Leonardo Dicaprio; another 30 million dollars were obtained by Brad Pitt in the new production of Joseph Kosinski.

In the 19th place on the list we find Millie Bobby Brown, who for Enola Holmes 2 had a remuneration of 10 million dollarsfollows Emily Blunt with 4 million dollars for Oppenheimer and at the bottom of the list Anya Taylor-Joy who pocketed 1.8 million dollars thanks to Furious.

