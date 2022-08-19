They reveal who will be the officiant at the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They will celebrate the wedding of their dreams a month after getting married in Las Vegas.

As it transpired a few days ago, the couple will carry out their nuptials this weekend to swear eternal love before their loved ones and plan to spend three days partying starting this Friday, August 19, and continuing through the weekend.

They will start with a rehearsal dinner.a ceremony will follow on Saturday, and Bennifer will close his celebrations with ‘a barbecue and a picnic’ on Sunday.

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all the focus to be on her for her big day, ”said a source to Page Six, the same medium that has just now reveal who will be the wedding officiant.

According to the report, the diva from the Bronx has chosen a good friend of hers to officiate the ceremony and give it a more spiritual componentas he is a former Hindu monk who has now become famous as a life coach.

This is Jay Shetty, who runs the ‘On Purpose’ podcast, and that he has interviewed a host of celebrities, including Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Recently Jay and Jennifer joined forces for him to marry four couples at the concert she offered in Los Angeles with Maluma as part of a publicity stunt framed in the promotion of his movie ‘Marry Me’.

“When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate at 4 weddings and talk about the power of love during her ‘Marry Me’ special performance, you say yes,” Shetty wrote on social media at the time.

Jay also officiated at the wedding of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell last September in Colorado.

On the other hand, it is believed that the interpreter of ‘Get Right’ has hired Colin Cowie, an event organizer with whom you have worked in the past, to take care of creating a magical experience for your guests.

It is expected that Lopez wears a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, while Vogue magazine will document the special occasion.

