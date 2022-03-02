They say that Aleida Núñez ended up with her millionaire boyfriend due to a wild “sport” he practices

Some days ago, Aleida Nunez revealed that one of the reasons why she decided to end her romance with the wealthy American businessman was the distance, because while he attends to his business in Texas, she must continue with her life in Mexico; however, it seems that this was not the only reason, because according to TVNotas magazine, it would have also affected the wild hobby that he practices.

As revealed by a supposed friend of the actress, Bubba Saulsbury is an assiduous practitioner of hunting wild gamea situation that goes against the principles of the Mexican singer, who decided to break up with him despite being very much in love and treated her like a true queen, which he showed her during his luxurious trip to the Middle East and in the celebrations of his birthday where he spoiled her with expensive gifts.

According to this testimony, the 51-year-old oil businessman has maintained the hobby of killing wild animals since his youth, since it is a sport that his whole family practices.

The sensual singer originally from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, would have discovered her boyfriend’s hobby thanks to a series of rumors that reached her when they had started their relationship a few months, a situation that she had a hard time believing, because he always showed his best face showing that he was a gentleman and never imagined that he could enjoy seeing the suffering of a living being.

However, everything would have changed when she herself saw the photographs that Bubba Saulsbury boasts within her social networks, in which appears posing happily next to the carcasses of animals.

After confronting him, he defended the hunting of animals in danger of extinction, assuring that it was an activity that “It fills him with pride and he was never going to leave him“, so Aleida reflected and made the decision to get away from him no matter how gentlemanly and rich he was.

“He replied that he was not going to stop killing animals, so Aleida had no other choice and told him that she no longer wanted to see him again and thundered him“, they point out in the weekly publication.

