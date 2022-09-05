They will be William and Kate Middleton in the sixth season of The Crown

“The spirit of Princess Diana, her words and her actions live in the hearts of many. It is a true privilege and honor to join this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from the first episode,” said the Australian actress of 31 years in a statement through Netflix.

Following his performances on the BBC series, ‘The Pursuit of Love’ and in the latest ‘Downton Abbey’ film, Dominic West will star opposite Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles in seasons five and six, taking over from Josh O’Connor.

Imelda Staunton – known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” films, as well as for her Oscar-nominated role in Vera Drake – will succeed Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and sixth seasons.

The Crown

(Netflix)



“I loved seeing The Crown from the beginning,” Staunton said in a statement when the news was announced. “As an actress it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and to bring ‘The Crown’ to an end.”

Lesley Manville will step into the role of Princess Margaret – following Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby’s turns as George VI’s youngest daughter – for seasons five and six.

“I couldn’t be happier to play Princess Margaret,” Manville said via Netflix. “Troubleshooting two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the team down. Also, playing the siblings of my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

Jonathan Pryce, from ‘The Two Popes’, will be the last actor to play the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in The Crown for new deliveries.

While a premiere date for the sixth installment has yet to be confirmed, it’s unlikely to hit screens before 2023.