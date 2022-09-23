They will investigate the use of medical cannabis in the treatment of migraine | Translational Medicine Research Center

The Ministry of Health, through the Translational Medicine Research Center, will a study on the use of medicinal cannabis oil in the treatment of chronic migraine. The research will be carried out jointly with the ELEA laboratory and people between the ages of 18 and 65 with a history of migraine for a year or more, and who have between 15 or more headaches per month can register to participate voluntarily.

The head of the CIMT, Carlos Laino, commented that the investigation will begin in the last days of October; and explained that “treatment is very difficult for those people who have chronic migraine.” “There is no treatment that is effective and has few adverse effects. This is a dream and a hope, cannabis oil as a possible effective medicine with few side effects,” said the professional.

Laino stated that “it is very important for the Ministry of Health to approve this project and the approval of the ELEA laboratory, who trusted the protocol that they presented from the Province. The laboratory will provide the pharmaceutical product for the research center to carry out the study.”

In addition, the doctor indicated that “it is a great challenge, and we have a great team made up of professionals installed at the Vera Barros Hospital who will begin the study to see if this pharmaceutical product can indeed be an alternative for people who have chronic migraine “.

In 2020, the Ministry of Health created the Translational Medicine Research Center to operate at the Hospital de la Madre y el Niño and accompanies professionals from departmental and capital hospitals in research and training projects.

In addition, La Rioja would this year have its first cannabis oil for medicinal use with its own seal and that would be delivered through a program of the Ministry of Health in accordance with those established in the regulations.