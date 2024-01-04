They’re launching a FREE course on how to create a professional resume using Canva and achieve the success you want – Teach Me the Science.

Whether you are looking for a job or pursuing a postgraduate degree, having a well-structured, attractive and professional resume can be the key to your success. Well, it will speak about you in a positive way, you will be able to convincingly present your personal and professional skills, your experience and your academic background.

Today we share with you free course so you can learn how to create a professional and attractive resume, so pay close attention.

A well-written resume matters

An effective resume should include key information: personal details, career goals, work experience, education, skills and outstanding achievements. Its importance lies in making a first impression on employers. A well-structured resume highlights relevant skills, experience and achievements, catching an employer’s attention in seconds. Clarity and conciseness are important; The uncluttered layout makes it easy to read. Tailoring your resume to your desired position increases your chances of being selected. As you can see, a well-written resume is a vital tool to stand out in the competitive job search process.

About the course

This training is located on the prestigious learning platform Coursera, conducted by the Coursera network of projects and is called “Create your resume with Canva”. This course has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating with 23 positive reviews, is entry-level (no prior experience required), only requires a 2-hour investment, the training is hands-on and taught by a certified instructor.

Also, it’s important to note that it’s free, 100% online, and you can complete it at your own pace. If you do not understand something, you can refer to the resource again.

Training program

The taught resource will cover the following topics, which are fundamental to writing a quality resume:

First: Get to know Canva and create an account.

Second: working with colors and sections.

Third: Working with shapes and graphic objects.

Fourth: Working with elements, positions and alignment.

Fifth: change the color palette and load our document.

Registration for the course: To access this training, you simply need to log in DIRECT LINK, Create a profile with your details and start learning.

