Thin brows are back, but is it worth joining the trend?

That is why, some 20 years later, many millennials they can still be found googling ‘microblading’, ‘brow serum’ or ‘how to grow brows’ on any given night of the week. We’ve lived through multiple school graduations, our first years as adults, and even a pandemic, all while waiting impatiently for new hair to sprout back where it once grew like weeds.

Why do we mentally torture ourselves over something as seemingly insignificant as our eyebrows? For the trends. marketing. The famous. Back in the days when we were most impressionable, it was considered unfashionable – indeed, unladylike – to have a single hair that grew outside the hard and fine limits that the beauty standards of the day had set for us.

When Cara Delevingne entered Hollywood in the early 2010s, those standards came full circle. From overnight to morning, ultra fine eyebrows they became a thing of the past and big, square, ‘natural’ brows became the new ideal. Many celebrities – with their relentless access to makeup artists, beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures – lined up with record speed. However, normal people had a beauty attack when we realized that the natural hairs of our eyebrows they didn’t come back just because we stopped waxing them.

“Unlike a drastic haircut, excessively plucked eyebrows are not guaranteed to grow back.”

With 2000s-era nostalgia running high right now, it seems like the exact same thing is happening, only in reverse. Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy, Barbie Ferreira in a 1920s-inspired outfit at the last Met Gala, a significant amount of fashion runway, this filter from TikTok forgotten by God: the thin eyebrows they are stamped throughout modern popular culture. And that means they’re coming back, whether they like it or not. millennials like me.

While I can’t stop the inevitable, I can at least warn you what happens next if you risk a permanent change to your face from a trend. Like everything in this world, all trends have to die someday, be it in a week, a year, or even a couple of decades. But they do end, and when they do, human beings almost always go back to what they were doing before.

Let’s think about the eyebrow standards throughout the last century: in the 1920s and 1930s, thin eyebrows They were in fashion. They thickened again in the 1940s and into the 1990s, when society returned to the slim, rounded shape and kept it until the 2010s. All beauty standards follow a cycle, and the inherent nature of cycles is that they never end. . So while we may be living in the land of thin, rounded arches for the foreseeable future, I can say with 100% certainty that it won’t be for the rest of our lives. When I was so young that I couldn’t imagine what the world was like before my conception, that never crossed my mind. So I spent hours and hours inspecting every little hair that sprouted, assuming that this was how things were supposed to be, when they certainly didn’t have to be.