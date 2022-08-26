“I believe in what is alive and changes. Things cannot be permanent or perpetual. The human being by nature has to vary his state “, are the words of the filmmaker Lester Hamlet Veira Rodriguezin 2016, in an interview with the presenter Amaury Pérez Vidal.

This excerpt from the TV show with two who love each other has been shared again on the social networks of Cubans. Lester posted it on his Facebook profile a few hours before reporting that the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC) sentenced to five years unable to enter the country.

“There are spirals that have to develop all their movement for change. Otherwise, why do you fight, if you don’t have hope, if you don’t have confidence that what you don’t like about the world will be changed… What do you fight for? (…) Hope is what motivates you to be, to be, to build” said the artist.

The video discusses the meaning of life in Cuba in the current context, where despair grows and thousands of Cubans suffer the repression of the State that refuses to give way to the political, social and economic change that the country needs.

“Sometimes to walk you have to pull 43 years of impositions, fears, questions, doubts. The answers sometimes lie in knowing you’re alive, and that awareness of being alive is what makes you fight,” Lester said in 2016.

Another video shared by the filmmaker was a fragment of his film Old house, where he invites the viewer to rethink the reasons that make him inhabit a house, a city, a country; to question things and doubt.

The controversy over the sanction imposed on Lester by the ICAIC has generated a great debate on Cuban social networks. On this subject Lester said:

“That broken society continues its path towards the most absolute mediocrity. How sad not to be able to be a direct witness of its imminent end. I would have wanted to see it, experience together with my fellow countrymen the joy of knowing that they are free. away (…) We all know that before, much before 5 years, all that stupidity that accompanies the dictatorship will have disappeared. I have no doubt”.

This Wednesday the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso Grau denied the ICAIC and alleged that it is a Lester constitutional right return to Cuba.

Lester Hamlet you can return to Cuba whenever you wantIt is a constitutional right. Anything else you have been told by the ICAIC Protocol is a mistake. We will rectify it and we will do the corresponding analysis,” said Alpidio Alonso.

However, his words contradict reality, as there are Cuban exiles to whom the return to the island is prohibited.

Among the most recent cases are the teacher Omara Ruiz-Urquiolaand the art curator Anamely Ramoswho are in the United States, in an irregular situation, because the Cuban government does not allow them to return to their homeland.

Lester has not responded to the words of Alpidio Alonso and he has not confirmed whether or not he would return to Cuba if they were true. What he did do was open a great debate on the problems that affect Cubans, inside and outside the island, including exile.