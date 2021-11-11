Third dose vaccine for all, 2 out of 3 Italians in favor: survey

Two out of three Italians are in favor of the third dose of covid vaccine for everyone. This is what emerges from an Emg-Different / Adnkronos survey. To the question “Are you in favor or against the third dose of vaccine for all?”, 66% answered yes, 27% opposed (7% preferred not to answer).

Among the favorable, there was a clear prevalence of men (75%) compared to women (62%). The response was also diversified according to age groups. Among those in favor, in fact, 75% are over 55; 61% are between 35 and 54 years old and just 53% are under 35. In the geographical subdivision of those in favor of the third dose, the Northeast (76%) and the Center (75%) stand out. For the other areas of the country, the figure drops to 67% in the Northwest, 61% in the Islands and only 54% in the South.

The survey, representative of the Italian adult population by sex, age, region, class of demographic amplitude of the municipalities, was carried out on November 2, 2021 with the method of telematic detection on a panel, on a sample of 1428 cases (universe: Italian population adult), and has a positive / negative confidence interval of 2.3%. Total contacts: 2000, 71% response rate; waste / replacements 572 (waste rate 29%).