This 1936 treaty may force Turkey to get involved in Ukraine

(CNN) — Turkey has officially called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a war and says it will restrict the passage of some warships through key waterways under a 1936 treaty, in a move experts say could hamper some activities. Moscow military in the region.

On Thursday, Russian forces launched a land, sea and air assault on Ukraine in the largest state-on-state attack in Europe since World War II.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, went on local television last week and called on the Ankara government to close its key straits to Russian warships, under the provisions of the 1936 Montreux Convention. Turkey said that it could only do so if it officially recognized the conflict as a war, and on Sunday it did.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government “would use the authority given to our country by the Montreux Convention on ship traffic in the strait in a way that prevents the escalation of the crisis.”

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu later said that Turkey had warned both Black Sea and non-Black Sea countries not to pass warships through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, according to the news agency. Turkish state news Anadolu.

“There has been no request to pass through the straits [desde que comenzó la guerra]Cavusoglu said.

Although Erdogan considered Russia’s attack on Ukraine “unacceptable”, he also said that Turkey would not abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine.



What is the Montreux Convention, the treaty that can lead Turkey to take sides with Ukraine?

The deal gives Turkey some control over the passage of warships through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits, which connect the Aegean Sea, the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Black Sea.

In peacetime, warships may pass through the straits with diplomatic notification, with certain limitations on the weight of the ships and the weapons they carry, and depending on whether the ship belongs to a Black Sea nation or not. And in times of war, Turkey can bar the passage of the warships of the warring parties.

According to the convention, if Turkey is a party to the war or considers itself threatened by imminent danger, it can close the strait to the passage of warships.

How does this affect Russia?

Both Russia and Ukraine are in the Black Sea, along with Romania and NATO members Bulgaria and Georgia. Turkey can limit the transit of Russian warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea through its straits under the Montreux Convention, but the pact has one caveat: warships from warring states can cross if they return to their base. originally.

“If the ship of the belligerent country is going to return to its port, an exception is made. We will apply all Montreux provisions with transparency,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding that the exception should not be abused.

The move would be only symbolic, said Mustafa Aydin, president of Turkey’s Council on International Relations.

“Russia has enough firepower in the Black Sea that it makes no sense for NATO countries [entren]”, he said. “Russia has total supremacy in the water.”

But if the war drags on, Moscow may feel the pressure as Russia had already completed its naval build-up in the Black Sea by moving units from the Baltic Sea before the start of hostilities, said Serhat Guvenc, a professor of international relations at the Istanbul Kadir Has University.

In early February, six Russian warships and a submarine transited the Dardanelles and Bosphorus Straits into the Black Sea for what Moscow called naval exercises near Ukrainian waters.

“They [Rusia] they probably have enough resources to maintain their naval power in the Black Sea for about two or three months,” he said. “But if the conflict drags on, it will be a different story.”

Why has Turkey declared the conflict in Ukraine a war?

Guvenc said he did not expect Turkey to make a decision so soon, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “put Ankara in a bind” by prematurely thanking Turkey for its support on Twitter.

I thank my friend Mr. President of 🇹🇷 @RTErdogan and the people of 🇹🇷 for their strong support. The ban on the passage of 🇷🇺 warships to the Black Sea and significant military and humanitarian support for 🇺🇦 are extremely important today. The people of 🇺🇦 will never forget that! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Turkey has said that it has historically respected the treaty and will continue to do so.

Guvenc said Ankara is interested in doing so because the treaty supports Turkey in times of war. Any exceptions made to please Russia could jeopardize the long-term credibility of the treaty.

“The United States is very interested in the idea of ​​unrestricted freedom of navigation through the Turkish Straits, as is the case with other waterways such as the Suez and Panama Canals,” he said. A deviation from the convention would give the United States “a legitimate reason to question Turkey’s status as guardian of Montreux.”

How could this affect Turkey’s foreign relations?

Turkey has a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia on the Black Sea and sees both countries as friends. Ankara relies on Russia for tourism and natural gas, but it also has close economic and defense ties with Ukraine and, despite Russian objections, has sold drones to the country.

The Soviet Union, the predecessor of the Russian state, was one of the original signatories of the Montreux Convention.

“Russia knows the ins and outs of politics and law and would have been prepared for such an eventuality,” Guvenc said. However, Moscow may not have expected Ankara to act on the treaty so soon, he added.

“Turkey may sell this move as merely fulfilling an obligation under international law,” he said, but the move may be an indication of where Turkey may lean if the conflict drags on. “Turkey has decided to align itself more with its traditional allies in NATO and the European Union, and move away from Russia a bit.”