This $9 Milk Frother Is Better Than My Pretentious Nespresso Machine

To drink milk for breakfast, whether it’s with coffee or matcha, I need it to have foam. I need it to turn into a nice cloud and for the warmth that emanates from within it to wrap me in a warm hug every morning.

To get the amount of foam I like, I also need a powerful whisk. Although my Nespresso machine is the lifeblood of my kitchen, the accompanying whisk is not the best solution. It’s potent, but the cleanse becomes an issue I don’t feel like dealing with before my caffeine fix. After reading the Amazon reviews, I decided to buy the Zulay Milk Frother, though I didn’t have high expectations since it was only $9.95.

At first it was just a cheap fix for my laziness, but the milk churn quickly became the highlight of my mornings. If my floor was on fire, I’d grab the beater. If my boyfriend and I broke up and had to split our belongings, I would hide the whisk so he could never find it.

In addition, this handheld milk frother has an impeccable design, a very important detail for me. Available in 16 different colors to choose from, it looks good in any kitchen.

When it comes to hand mixers, it has unmatched power. However, the one thing I didn’t expect is the battery life. I have been using the mixer every morning for six months, sometimes even two or three times a day, and I have yet to change the battery.

Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Zulay Milk Frother 4.5 out of 5 stars. One review called it a “little powerhouse” and a “must have” for everyday coffee. Others mentioned how quickly it froths hot or cold milk, making it ideal for making cappuccino, matcha, or any other kind of milk you fancy.

One shopper even warned, “don’t leave it in the milk for more than five seconds or you’ll end up with a cup full of foam.” Anyway, don’t underestimate the power of this amazing milk frother for just $9.

