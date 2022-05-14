This famous Hollywood actor has the same IQ as Albert Einstein and Stephe…

Although the world of Hollywood is believed to be frivolous, there are artists with superior intelligence who have created great works or characters. Such is the case of the actor Matt Damon, whose astonishing IQ of 160, places him alongside such geniuses as Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. After a prolific career as an actor, the also screenwriter and producer has always proven to be a very cultured man within his circle.

It is worth remembering that within your work environment won the Oscar for best original screenplay thanks to “Good Will Hunting” in 1997. In the film, the actor played an undiscovered mathematical prodigy who cleans up around an Ivy League school. In that same film, he was also nominated for best actor and the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, He also had a second nomination in the same category for his participation in “The Martian”, in 2015. Without a doubt, thanks to his talent and his career, he can show that he has what he can guarantee his IQ.



Matt Damon

The actor, born in Cambridge on October 8, 1970 and with a 30-year career, ranks among the top five smartest people in the world. In the number 1 position we find the Japanese actor Masayori Oka, known as Masi Oka, who has an IQ of 189. He is followed by James Woods with 184, Quentin Tarantino and Matt Damon with 160.

But the protagonist of ‘Interstellar’ is not the only celebrity with a shocking IQ. There are other artists who also enter the list of Hollywood geniuses. For example, Robin Williams who was one of the most talented actors and comedians and memorable of all time. In addition to studying political science, he honed his theatrical skills at the Julliard School. He had an IQ of 140. He was always noted for his masterful performances.

In addition, Quentin Tarantino, with an IQ of 160, is a film director whose films have become classics in his history. like Pulp Fiction (1995) and Inglorious Basterds (2009). He has two Oscars, three Golden Globes, two BAFTAs, as well as the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress Nicole Kidman is not only one of the most valued artists in Hollywood but also one of the most intelligent, with an IQ of 135, the actress left her studies to focus on acting. Also, the actress Natalie Portman, with an IQ of 140. She studied Psychology at Harvard University and graduated with honors from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



Nicole Kidman

Portman was the first actress to win an Oscar while earning her bachelor’s degree. She speaks 6 languages ​​and is one of the few actresses to have won all four major film awards for a single film: the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award. Definitely you can work in Hollywood and be as genius as Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking and actor Matt Damon has shown that with profit.