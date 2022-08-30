this has been their relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland credit: Bang Showbiz

In addition to Zendaya and Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst; and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone (2011 to 2015) brought their movie romance to life. However, the couples ended up separating, so users hope that the same thing will not happen this time.

The love story of Zendaya, 25, and Tom Holland, 26, began with a big warning not to fall in love, but their feelings grew stronger and they began a romance that has become a Hollywood favorite.

In 2016 Zendaya and Tom Holland met during the recording of the first tape: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. They then returned to work on the sequels to the superhero saga: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

It is unknown when they started their romance, as Zendaya and Tom Holland decided to hide it until they couldn’t do it anymore and revealed that they were in a relationship.

From the beginning, the chemistry between the actors was notorious, as they began to share photos together on their Instagram profiles.

In November 2016, Zendaya and Tom Holland graced the cover of the Hollywood Reporter. The actress wrote a message to her partner: “In the midst of all the chaos and sadness… this good thing happened to me today. It’s an honor to share it with the best…Spider-Man himself.”

After rumors of romance, Tom Holland defended his friendship with Zendaya, assuring that “we are like best friends. She is so great and amazing. I am very happy to have a friend like her.”

For her part, Zendaya made it clear that she only had a friendship with Tom Holland: “He is a great guy. He literally is one of my best friends. These last few months we have had to do press tours together. There are very few people who understand what that is like at 20 years old.”

Rumors of their relationship increased when People magazine published in 2017 that Zendaya and Tom Holland were dating and even highlighted that they were going on vacation together. “They started seeing each other while filming ‘Spider-Man.’ They have been very careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they have gone on vacation together and try to spend as much time together as possible.

Through Twitter Zendaya clarified that they had no vacations and that they had only traveled for work reasons. In the midst of the rumors, Zendaya and Tom Holland shared several messages in which they praised their great work and showed the great relationship they had. However, they denied that they had a romantic relationship.

Even Tom Holland made it clear that Zendaya helped him a lot to deal with all the fame, because he was not used to it.

In an interview with GQ, Tom Holland praised Zendaya: “She totally changed the way I’m able to be more comfortable in public.” In July 2021, Page Six shared some images in which the couple was seen kissing inside a car while stopped at a red light.

These rumors bothered Tom Holland, who spoke to GQ about how his privacy was being invaded: “One of the bad things about fame is that your privacy is no longer under your control, and a moment you think is between two people who they love each other is now a moment that is shared with the rest of the world”.

During their conversation, Tom Holland confirmed that the two simply preferred to keep the relationship to themselves, rather than reveal it to the public: “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just we didn’t want to reveal it.”

For her part, Zendaya shared her feelings in that same interview in this way: “When you are really in love and you care about someone, you wish you could live it just for yourself. Loving someone is something sacred and very special; everyone wants to live and enjoy the love between two people.”

In September 2021 Tom Holland dedicated a tender message to Zendaya for her birthday: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Call me when you get up xxx”. From that moment Zendaya and Tom Holland began to appear in public and even shared messages on social networks.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have become one of the most tender couples in the middle of the show, as they are constantly praising each other and celebrating each other’s triumph.

Now their relationship is stronger than ever and fans already consider Zendaya and Tom Holland one of the most powerful couples of the new generation, after the separation of Brangelina and Kimye earlier this year.