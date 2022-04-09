This is all that is known about XE, the new variant of the coronavirus

Soon we will see ourselves without masks indoors and with hardly any infection prevention measures, but the Covid-19 virus is still present throughout the world. Thus, they continue to emerge new variants of SARS-CoV-2the virus that causes coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the appearance of three new variants, XD, XF and XE, the latter being the most contagious. So far little is known about this new variant, although experts claim that it is a recombination of Ómicron’s BA.1 and BA.2.

In addition, as stated in an epidemiological update report on Covid-19 that was published by the WHO on March 29, this new variant was detected for the first time in the United Kingdom the January 19.

Another report, which was published on April 5, ensures that, until March 29, it had been identified in more than 600 infected sample sequences.

For their part, some countries such as Thailand and India have already confirmed some cases of contagion caused by this variant.

Is the XE variant more contagious than Omicron?

From the World Health Organization they warn that the XE variant of the coronavirus 10% more is transmitted than the Ómicron subvariant BA.2, although, according to these experts, the data is not yet precise.

On the other hand, to date there is no data to confirm that the XE variant causes a more serious Covid-19 in people who become infected.

Susan Hopkins, head of the UK health security agency’s medical advisory board, has stated in a report on the XE variant, that “this particular variant has shown a variable growth rate”, so it is still can’t confirm “if it is truly more transmissible or serious” than Ómicron.

What symptoms does the XE variant of the coronavirus cause?

According to the same report, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), this virus would not behave differently than the Omicron variantsince the symptoms do not vary.

In this way, in general, getting infected by this variant could cause symptoms such as ffever, cough, runny nose, tiredness and headache.

The study, which has been carried out through the more than 600 cases detected to date of the XE variant in the United Kingdom, ensures that, at this time there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about properties.

Nor can it be said that the other two variants detected, XD and XF, are more contagious, although all health authorities call for caution and calm in the face of the appearance of new “recombinant” strains.

These professionals remind that the new variants are “usual” and that everyone expects them to “extinct relatively quickly”.

For his part, Tedros Adhanom, director general of the UK health security agency, explains that “XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, are reported” and recalls that “WHO continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risk associated with recombinant variants.”

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





