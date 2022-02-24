This is how Jessica Biel looks for her new series

After his success in The Sinneractress Jessica Biel undertakes new projects.

During filming in Georgia, the actress plays Candy Montgomery, the legendary ax murderer. Candy is a miniseries starring Jessica Biel which will premiere on Hulu.

With a radical change of look, Jessica Biel gets under the skin of Candy Montgomery, the legendary ax murderer. This is their new project for Hulu, where they will recount the crimes of one of the most lurid figures in the United States.

The 39-year-old actress looked very similar to the killer’s physique with short, shoulder-length hair and huge crystal glasses. Jessica wore a blue shirt dress that reached the height of her knees, on top of her a long coat due to the climate of the area.

In the scene, Candy is taken to court to be tried for the murder of Betty Gore. Around her we can see how some actors dressed as police escort her to the judge’s verdict.

The new Hulu series is set in the 1980 murder and subsequent trial, in which Montgomery pleaded not guilty and claimed to have killed her friend in self-defense.

Candy’s chilling story

Montgomery, who shared two children with her husband Pat, had been having an affair with Gore’s husband, who was a friend from church.

According to The Dallas Morning News, on Friday the 13th of 1980, months after their adventure ended, Montgomery stopped by her friend’s house and was confronted about the affair.

Montgomery’s attorneys argued, Gore picked up an ax stored in his garage and headed for his friend with it. Supposedly, the two women fought until Montgomery managed to hit her friend, leaving Gore’s leather mutilated.

Although she alleges that it was self-defense, the truth is that the body was found with 41 stab wounds. To explain this, Don Crowder, Candy’s lawyer, called a specialized psychiatrist.

As he testified, Montgomery had a “dissociative reaction.” Something Gore said to him while they were fighting with the ax triggered Montgomery’s reaction and he was unaware of the number of stabs he gave.

A jury of three men and nine women accepted Montgomery’s plea of ​​self-defense. The murder charges were dropped on October 29, 1980.

