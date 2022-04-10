This is how Ricky Martin reacted the day he met Karol G

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most listened to Latin artists in the world. In addition to selling out venues in his presentations, his songs are always on the podium of the most played on the various platforms and his fans follow him in everything he does.

Some days ago Ricky Martin She took a break from her international tour to participate in the Oscar Awards gala with her husband, Jwan Yosef. Throughout his career, which has already lasted more than three decades, the singer has crossed paths with important international stars and has enjoyed it.

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef. Source: instagram @jwanyosef

A few months ago, Ricky Martin shared on the social network of the camera where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all corners, how was his first meeting with his Colombian colleague Carol G. The bichota is one of the most listened to Latin artists of the moment and has a lot in common with the blond.

The meeting between Carol G and Ricky Martin took place in the preview of the Premios Juventud, and there they took a photo that was later shared by the interpreter of “Pegate” in black and white on social networks. In it, the two of them come out posing together smiling and embracing.

Ricky Martin and Karol G. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

“Nice, pretty, pretty. As I told you last night, happy for all your successes @karolg #Premiosjuventud,” he wrote Ricky Martin on the network and immediately both his fans and those of Karol G filled the publication with likes and thousands of comments in which the talent and humility of both stand out.