This is how the Internet is going to change thanks to Europe

After this, in 2018, came the General Data Protection Regulation. The arrival of this is extremely important for all citizens of the European Union, since it gives them control over their data on the Internet. Set guidelines for the protection, storage and transfer of this data in addition to forcing companies to require express authorization to share personal data and also to cooperate to modify or delete this data at the request of its owner.

As we say, the European Union already has some regulations for the Internet that are in force. The first of those that arrived was the Regulation of Open Access to the Internet, which started operating in April 2016 and that was updated back in 2020. With this, what the European Union was looking for is to lay a foundation for rights for citizens on the Internet , such as equitable access to the content and services it offers. In addition, this Regulation required Internet service providers to restrict or limit the traffic of customers located in the European Union.

As usually happens in all the fields that you can think of, the Internet can also bring some dangers if there is no regulation that manages to alleviate them. The European Union It is one of the entities that has most expressed the need for regulation, and in fact in recent years we have been able to see how it has already carried out some movements in that direction. In this article we are going to review all these movements, as well as the changes that we can expect in the future.

At this point, it is our turn to talk about the future of Internet legislation at a European level. The first text that is proposed is known as the Digital Market Law, which has a very clear objective: to directly regulate large technology companies. We are talking about companies with a value greater than 75,000 million euros, so we can expect it to affect only some very specific chosen ones. What the precepts of this law seek is to avoid the restrictions and monopoly that these companies can develop towards the user, and that they can bring fines of up to 10% of your worldwide income.

The second text is very much in line with the previous one, and is known as Digital Services Law. The objective of this legal text is to regulate the operation of large platforms such as Meta or Instagram, clearly establishing the rights of users and the responsibilities of these platforms with them. The text includes directives against advertising and regulation on the sale of illegal goods or services, as well as requiring these platforms to make their algorithms “transparent” to the user.

What changes can we expect?

There is still some time left for these two texts to come into force, but by the time they do, the entire European Union will have a very powerful set of laws and regulations for the Internet. When this happens, this is all we can expect:

User data will be more protected than ever, even outside the European Union

Thanks to all this set of regulations, the greatest beneficiaries will undoubtedly be the data of all users. All companies that operate on the Internet and intend to provide their services to users in the European Union will be forced to abide by the strict data privacy policy, always facilitating their owners access to them. Large companies could homogenize their data protection policies to comply with European legislation, so we could even see how users outside European borders also benefit from them.

Greater interoperability between services

With the Digital Market Law, both independent applications and services are required to be interoperable, that is, exchange information and data effectively. This measure makes the activity of both large and small platforms equal, something that facilitates the control of all and the transfer of data between all of them.

As we have seen previously, all these legal precepts have the clear objective of facilitating and regulating Internet access for European citizens. Now, this could have as a direct consequence an inequality for European companies with respect to those operating outsidesince the former should comply with a regulation that does not exist worldwide.