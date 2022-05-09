This is one of the most common causes hindering attempts to lose weight according to a new study (and it’s not what you think)

According to research, poor sleep hygiene is the key factor that can cause the weight lost after the diet to regain, also increasing the risk of developing serious diseases, from hypertension to high cholesterol.

The results of a study, conducted by the University of Copenhagen and presented to the European Congress on Obesity, suggest that better and longer sleep patterns could help in weight loss.

Not getting enough sleep or sleeping poorly is known to increase the risk of hypertension, cholesterol and fat in the arteries.

Not getting enough sleep has also been linked to diabetesinflammation and heart disease.

Scientists now increasingly believe that poor sleep quality may also contribute to recovery of lost kilos.

I study

In the study, 195 obese adults between the ages of 18 and 65 ate a low-calorie diet (800 kcal / day) for eight weeks, losing 12% of their body weight on average.

They were then followed up for a year. Researchers measured their sleep duration, using wearable monitor data and quality through the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), a self-assessment questionnaire.

It was found that those who slept less than six hours a night had, on average, a 1.3 point increase in body mass index (BMI) after one year compared to those who slept more than six hours.

Likewise, the BMI for those who had poor quality sleep increased 1.2 points after one year compared to those whose sleep was of good quality.

The study also found that about two hours of vigorous physical activity per week could help improve the quality of rest.

Therefore, the data highlighted how essential it is to sleep well to maintain a normal body weight, and to avoid the risk of developing various diseases, even serious ones.

Source: International Journal of Obesity

