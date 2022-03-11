This is the curious cell phone owned by the president of Ukraine | Doctor Techno | Magazine

President Volodymyr Zelensky finds itself waging war against its giant neighbor. Despite Russia’s military superiority, Ukraine is not letting its guard down. And to all this, the Ukrainian president has a powerful satellite cell phone.

Zelensky uses this special phone for avoid possible Russian espionage. According to the chain CNNthe Ukrainian government has two terminals with these characteristics, one of them is Zelenski’s, while the second is owned by Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Thanks to the special device, apparently a Iridium 9575Afacilitated by the United States, the Ukrainian government ensures that no sensitive information can be leaked that could end up in the hands of Vladimir Putin.

Previously, most secure communications between Ukrainians and US officials went through the US Embassy in Kiev, they told CNN two US officials.

As the US prepared to evacuate the embassy, ​​and as fears grew about the Russian invasion that is now taking place, The US shipped the devices that Zelensky and Kuleba are now using.

Initially, it took the Ukrainians a few days to get the satellite phones up and running because the instructions on how to use them were in English, not Ukrainian.

The device’s manufacturer states that “The Iridium 9575 A satellite phone offers proven reliability and industrial-grade design for worldwide use by US Government customers. The phone features a diamond tread tapered grip design for superior ergonomics in the hand that favors its use in the most difficult environments”.

Satellite phone Iridium 9575A Photo: iridium.com

These phones require electricitybut can be powered by a generator or car power if needed.

The battery of this cell phone can last 5 hours of talk time and 24 hours of inactivity. Also, it allows users to send SMS and email. In the contact list accept up to 100 different users with capacity for multiple phone numbers, email addresses and notes. Also, it has GPS, online tracking and mapping services. (I)