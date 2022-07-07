This is the “dangerous” Bugatti that has Cristiano Ronaldo quite nervous

Recently, a security investigation left Cristiano Ronaldo in suspense, since one of his most luxurious cars was considered “dangerous” to travel the streets of Europe. At TORK we tell you what happened and the reason why this could concern the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo is recognized worldwide in the world of cars for being an exclusive buyer of the brand Bugatti. The Portuguese is a lover of this brand and is always one of the first to get hold of the new models that the Italian automaker is presenting. For example, in 2017, he was one of the first people in the world to roll one of the Chiron copies on the streets of Madrid, considered one of the fastest individuals in the world.

Well it seems now Cristiano Ronaldo will have to worry about his Chiron as this model and newer versions have been placed on a “danger” list by the Security Commission of the European Union. After several quality checks, the Bugatti would have a serious problem with the durability of their tires, especially manufactured by the Michelin brand.

The Bugatti Chiron or the Veyron are car models capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. But that’s not important. After several tests, it was found that this particular can reach impressive speeds that exceed 400 km / h. Well, the compounds seem not to be entirely reliable for the absurd power that the engine has. As warned, a kind of crack is generated in the tire that at high speed can cause a loss of pressure. If this happens, control of the vehicle is completely lost, exponentially increasing the chances of a fatal accident.

This is how Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his new Bugatti Chiron in 2017.

Due to this alarm, Bugatti recalled these cars that have been sold exclusively in the world. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to carve out time from his busy schedule in England to get his favorite car through a security check and the tires can be checked. It is always better to be safe than sorry.