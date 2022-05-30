This is the diet she follows to take care of her figure at 46 years old

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywoodthat to their 46 years old continues to triumph in the world of acting, participating in films such as The Eternals.

In addition, the famous one is a great mother, of her six children, and a noble woman, who helps others without interest in receiving anything in return, and is quite an inspiration, as she maintains a spectacular figure.

This is due to how well the celebrity takes care of herself and her amazing diet, that has no rebound effect, and is very easy to follow, because you do not “Kills you hungry”, on the contrary, allows you to stay fit and healthy.

This is the diet of Angelina Jolie at 46 years old

The protagonist of Maleficent follows a diet based on lean meats and fish with steamed vegetables, plus sugar-free beverages and soy milk.

Also does not drink coffee or smoke, and her diet is special to her following it to the letter, and eating very well.

Angeline also has a trick for his thinness, and that is that start the day with a tablespoon of coconut oil, taking advantage of its antimicrobial and antiviral properties.

However, it is not the only thing that the actress consumes, because she also loves eat insects such as ants, tarantulas, and scorpions, that you eat as snacks because they are a source of protein.

On the other hand, the actress maintains an active physical life, and is that she practices daily yoga, and three times a week kickboxing, which helps her stay slim, healthy, and stylized at 46 years old.

Without a doubt, this diet helps Angelina not only stay fit and slim, but also to look young at 46, and look like 30, and with a lot of energy and vitality.

Although on some occasions she has been criticized for looking “extremely thin”, Angelina shows that her 46 lives its best moment in every way.