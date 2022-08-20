This is the dress trend that you are going to wear for the next 6 months

Fully involved in the month of August, we could divide the population between those who are in the beach enjoying the sun, in the city, taking advantage of the famous verbenas of august under the heat wave, or even in a rural destination, taking advantage of all that the towns have to offer. And surely all of us, wherever we are, have something in common at this time, a suitcase full of summer clothesmade of swimsuits either bikinisome other shortssandals and light dresses.

what we might call the summer capsule wardrobe par excellence, which wears loose, light garments made of almost ethereal materials to cope with high temperatures or simply look tanned has taken over all of our outfits for several months now. That’s why it’s no surprise to me that when I talk to some of my friends they tell me that their eyes are already irredeemably drawn to the new collections for next fall.

There are many stores that begin to fill their shop windows and also their coat racks with the new trends of the season, and this is with warmer clothes, almost winter. And how could it be otherwise, we wanted to do our job to get what will be the garments that we will not stop wearing in the coming months.

Among all of them, there has been one that has drawn powerful attention. First, because it is repeated in one way or another in all the flagship stores. Second, because I find it to be an easy and simple garment to combine with another in my wardrobe, both for autumn and winter. And third, and no less important for that, because just a few days ago, one of the most timeless style muses out there, Sienna Miller, has walked a red carpet with this garment. We talk about knit dressthat some advance has not been able to wait to take.

H&M ribbed knit dress (39.99 euros)

H&M ribbed knit dress PHOTO: H&M

Midi knit dress, by COS (99 euros)

Midi knit dress, by COS PHOTO: COS

Knit dress with square neckline, from Zara (29.95 euros)

Zara knit dress with square neckline PHOTO: zara

Bow knit dress, by Mango (29.99 euros)

Bow knit dress, by Mango PHOTO: Mango

NA-KD ribbed knit dress with bell sleeves (80.95 euros)

NA-KD Ribbed Knit Bell Sleeve Dress PHOTO: NA-KD

Although as the cold sets in we will see the long-sleeved models win over the sleeveless ones, the truth is that the latter are also perfect for halftime, combined with a jacket or a trench coat. For the rest, the stores bet on wearing it in a single plain tone, although the variety of colors is quite wide.