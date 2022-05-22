This is ‘The Dropout’, the series about the scammer who dazzled Silicon Valley

The owner of -probably- the biggest eyes in Hollywood- uses them like never before in this story. Through them she makes us see the obsession, the ambition, the desperation. She manages the orbits, the eyelashes, the pupils, and with all that set she speaks. She rehearses how to look, and thus she cajoles communication tycoons and former secretaries of state. She empowers herself, collapses, recalculates. She looks at her as the key point of her language.

Promoted with a hypnotic close-up of the diameter of Amanda Seyfried’s eyes, The Dropout was added to the list of the many fashion series that unmask the almost handmade construction of a swindler who existed in real life. In this case, the trickster does not use Tinder, nor the art of disguise on Instagram. She uses blood, “a drop, just one.” She promises to change the analytics industry.





“What if you could test your blood at home?” asks the 19-year-old Stanford University dropout, asking her parents to invest her college money in what could be a groundbreaking company. She plans a system of accessibility to health for all, through a device “the size of an iPod”, a self-test without a syringe. The problem: between saying and doing there can be an abyss.

Convincing, the story dives into the mental complexity of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the American biotechnology company Theranos. This year the billionaire was found guilty of fraud and her modus operandi alerted a certain business culture in the bowels of Silicon Valley. His skill in deceiving investors drove this fiction about the incredible architecture of a lie.

What if what aspires to be a unicorn company is nothing more than a fanciful element that has more illusion than existence? What if the desire to become a CEO is greater than the skills to be one? What if the entrepreneurial hunger for validation becomes the most dangerous weapon?



Amanda Seyfried gets into the skin of Elizabeth Holmes, the shady figure behind the company Theranos Hulu

With the Steve Jobs poster as a guide, the wily weaver tries to move forward, but only forms, because the life-saving machine is just a prototype. Tenacious, she will generate attractive marketing as a young entrepreneur and win deals with laboratories. The pressure of having to comply once and for all with such an invention will trigger suffocating situations.





The game becomes more dangerous as soon as that ambition involves human lives. The blonde’s craft for manipulation is bound to grow, as lies, patchwork, seduction and corruption grow. It falsifies results, adulters blood, it becomes corrupted the more drowned it is in its own web.



Elizabeth Holmes in real life David Odisho/AFP

History wanders in that desperation of the impossibility of concretion. What if such a technology is possible, but it takes ten years to achieve? What if the capitalist urgency does not contemplate patience? What if perseverance is not enough? What if for corporate glory it is enough to appear? What if between good intentions and business there is no possible contract? It is not the lie that is the biggest problem: it is the dose. Holmes uses it in large quantities, as a permanent antidote, for which he needs eternal energy, ingenuity, memory and time to sustain what does not exist.





There aren’t too many narrative tricks to get inside Elizabeth’s head. After her teenage trauma from her father’s firing from her Enron, there is no remorse for her, only the goal of advancing her own illusion. She doesn’t even have time for love, even if she tries it with an older man, Sunny, who will become her accomplice. The period painting is consistent: it focuses between 2000 and 2010, that near past, the stretch that goes from “dumb” cell phones to the world opened by “intelligent” ones.



He had to find an accomplice, who was also his partner

Days ago, businessman Marcos Galperin, founder and director of Mercado Libre, defined the Hulu series -based on a podcast- as one that “every entrepreneur should see.” Perhaps I am not wrong in a certain sobering intent of the plot. In a world where millions want their instant unicorn, not everyone is willing to feed a “foal” or listen to the truth: you don’t always get to the winged horse.