This is the eating plan that has conquered Queen Letizia

The queen letizia seems to have signed the pact of eternal youth. At 49 years old, the monarch looks smooth skin and a toned and cared for body And although it’s no secret that she’s a yoga lover, we’ve discovered that she hides another trick that helps her stay young and fit.

Its secret is based on a diet plan that, in addition to helping you maintain your type, is perfect for your skin to always look radiant. The perricone diet is part of an anti-aging program designed by the Dr Nicholas Perricone. An American dermatologist who flatly rejects the idea that wrinkles and dull skin are the only consequence of the passage of time.

The key to this diet is the foods with anti-inflammatory power and 28 days are enough to see the results. Beyond experiencing the desired weight lossaround 7-9 kg in a monthWhat is also intended with this diet is to accustom the body to eating healthy and beneficial foods for the body.

Food is distributed in five meals a day. Thus, it is possible to accelerate the metabolism and feel more satisfied. Far from restricting essential foods for the body, this eating plan contains foods from ten different groups. A great variety that provides the nutrients that our body needs to function properly.

During these 28 days it follows a strict meal plan, in the sense of the foods that compose it. The Salmon It is undoubtedly the star product of this diet. Tuna and sardines would also be part of the queen’s pantry, as well as chia seeds, nuts like pistachios and almonds and, of course, olive oil.

Other key foods in this diet are those that contain alpha lipoic acid, which is present, above all, in vegetables Like spinach and broccoli.

High-quality proteins, which are necessary to consume daily and which are present in foods such as organic eggs, kefir or natural yogurt; and complex carbohydrates and fiber would complete the list of ingredients in this diet.

Strawberries and berries, green tea for breakfast instead of coffee, rolled oats, cheeses such as feta, red onion or green asparagus, and wild salmon are other foods that also put the list of this diet that allows you to give yourself small pleasures.

Example of a day following the Perricone diet

Breakfast: an omelette with three whites and one yolk, half a cup of boiled oats, a slice of melon and 1/3 cup of fresh berries. Remember not to eat juices, coffee or bread.

an omelette with three whites and one yolk, half a cup of boiled oats, a slice of melon and 1/3 cup of fresh berries. Remember not to eat juices, coffee or bread. Food: Grilled salmon, green salad, a slice of melon, fresh blackberries and water.

Grilled salmon, green salad, a slice of melon, fresh blackberries and water. Afternoon snack: Natural yogurt, blackberries and water.

Natural yogurt, blackberries and water. Dinner: Grilled salmon, green salad, steamed vegetables, melon, blackberries and water.

The key to this style of eating is to eat the proteins first, then the fiber and, lastly, the carbohydrates.

Queen Letizia has not been the only one who has fallen in love with Perricone diet. This eating plan has conquered other personalities such as Gwyneth Paltrow or Julia Roberts.