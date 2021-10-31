This is the energetic and stimulating drink that reduces physical and mental fatigue as well as relieving the sense of hunger

Feeling weak, exhausted, tired not only physically but also mentally, happens frequently especially if you are subject to a hectic pace of life.

Feeling a drop in energy, not having enough strength to carry out even small daily chores is not pleasant at all.

Feelings of fatigue and tiredness can be due to health problems, anxiety, stress or simply to too many activities during the day.

Regardless of the reasons, fatigue and a sense of exhaustion can be countered by resorting to simple natural remedies as well as supplementing diets with nutrients that help concentration and bring energy to the body.

This is the energetic and stimulating drink that reduces physical and mental fatigue as well as reducing the sense of hunger, improves attention and endurance.

Guarana is a climbing plant native to the Amazon rainforest, the seed is extracted from its ripe fruit and then left to dry in the sun.

In this plant there is a substance, guaranine, made up of molecules similar to caffeine, the seeds of which are used to produce drinks known as energy drinks.

The main feature of this fruit is its energetic and stimulating effect.

Guarana can also be purchased in the form of extracts, syrups and capsules that are readily available in herbalists and specialty stores.

Drink generally taken to increase athletic performance and reduce physical and mental fatigue.

In fact, the intake of guarana is often recommended to increase one’s energy charge, improve memory, stimulate metabolism and reduce the feeling of hunger.

In addition, guarana also stimulates the production of enzymes that help reduce the accumulation of subcutaneous fat.

Guarana can be taken in powder form, to be added to fruit juices and smoothies, or by purchasing ready-to-eat energy drinks.

However, attention must be paid to its use, in fact it must be consumed in moderation.

Excessive use can cause tachycardia, palpitations, insomnia and headaches.

It is always advisable to seek the advice of your doctor before taking guarana.

Water to drink and more