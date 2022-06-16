This is the incredible house of Anatomy of a Scandal, the successful Netflix series

In addition to an excellent and intriguing plot of drama and suspense, anatomy of a scandal surprises by the brilliant production design and art that it presents. This is seen especially in the House in which the protagonists live and, then, we share the main keys and tell you everything there is to know about it.

Taking into account that anatomy of a scandal It is based on the successful novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughn and that it is a creation and a production of David E Kelley (The Undoing, Big Little Lies), it is not surprising to observe the phenomenon that was generated with this Netflix miniseries.

Even so, it must be made clear that the success of this production is sustained by the content itself, that is, by the story that is told and by the way it is told. In this sense, actions are essential, with Sienna Miller Y Rupert Friend to the head. In addition, these are accompanied by a art and production design rise to the occasion, which can be seen, for example, in the house in which the protagonists live.

The living room of the Anatomy house of a scandal. / Source: Netflix

In addition to the aesthetic itself, its design refers to the plot of the story. Without going any further, it is observed that the living room is bright and lit, while James Whitehouse’s study (Friend) is of a darker tone. This implies that the protagonist hides something shady behind a rather luminous “facade”.

The study of the main character, a clear contrast to the rest of the house. / Source: Netflix

Another similar detail is the cloud painting found in the living room, which implies that difficult times are ahead for the couple.

The house of Anatomy of a scandal: keys to keep in mind

First of all, it is important to note that Anatomy house of a scandal is found in mayfarneighborhood of London which in itself is a symbol of elegance and high social position.

With a traditional style architecturepresents an interior in which the role of woodof the warm illuminations and the decoration based on ancient objects and symbols.

On a chromatic level, each of the spaces has its own characteristics, although they all coincide in the sobriety and in the sophisticationconcepts that can even be extended to the series as a whole.

