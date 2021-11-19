There are some very common diseases, which are easy to diagnose based on the symptoms they cause. Others, on the other hand, are much more subtle and may take longer to understand.

For these reasons, it is essential to consult your doctor before taking any drug. In fact, it will be he who will eventually be able to prescribe the most useful analyzes to understand what we could suffer from. Only once the ailment is understood will the doctor choose the treatment with which to proceed.

Today we see one of those rare disorders that have very specific and potentially complex symptoms to diagnose. Hence, this is the little known skin disease that could cause painful symptoms. Let’s find out what it is.

Disorder

Below we deepen the knowledge of striated palmoplantar keratosis. The Telethon foundation is also funding research for this rare disease. This foundation is a non-profit organization, which since 1990 has been raising funds to finance research into rare diseases.

It is, therefore, one of the bodies that can give better indications when it comes to ailments like this. In fact, for the striated palmoplantar keratosis he funded a research project dedicated to it.

This disease affects the skin, in particular it attacks the palms of the hands and those of the feet. Symptoms are painful and consist of blisters and calluses. The entire palm is not hit uniformly, but especially those points where the greatest pressure is normally exerted.

Precisely this uneven distribution of symptoms makes the disease “striated”: bubbles and blisters in fact appear in striae, rather than over the entire surface.

Like other rare diseases, this keratosis also has genetic origins. There are, in fact, three genes that, if mutated, can lead to the onset of this disease.

Genes can change sporadically or be inherited from parents.

In order to be able to diagnose this disorder with certainty, a molecular analysis is usually done. Once confirmed, the doctor can proceed to prescribe suitable treatments. It may be that you opt for a treatment based on retinoids, substances analogous to vitamin A.

Obviously, as always, it is essential not to try to diagnose a disorder yourself, but it is essential to always go through the analysis and approval of the doctor.

Striated palmoplantar keratosis is therefore a rare disease with symptoms that can be very painful. There are many others, with even insidious symptoms, for example weakness in the legs and arms could be the symptom of this serious disease.