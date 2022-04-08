This is the mansion in Malibu that Kristen Stewart tries to sell for the second time

The actress Kristen Stewart lived a dream awards seasonbeing nominated for the most important awards as Best Actress for her performance as Lady Di in ‘Spencer’.

Although professionally it is a good time for the 31-year-old actress, the same cannot be said for her businesses, as He has been trying to sell a Malibu mansion for more than two years..

During the time that the property has been on the real estate market, it has not found any interested parties. This situation made the actress will lower the price of the house in front of the sea from $9.5 million dollars to $8.5 million dollars.

It remains to be seen if future buyers are more interested in the place for $1 million less.

The property it has an extension of 5,800 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bathroom, hall, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, office, wine cellar, laundry room, covered garage with capacity for two vehicles and other amenities.

From several of the spaces of the house there is access to terraces and balconies, which allow an excellent view.

In addition to the main house there is also a guest house with a bedroom, a bathroom and a small kitchen. Everything necessary for the guests to be very comfortable.

The kitchen is not too fancy and is closed in style with light brown cabinets. Although It doesn’t look like the kitchen in most mansions. famous, it is equipped with high-end appliances.

The new owners will also be able to enjoy a 7,412 square foot lot with green areas, Jacuzzi and direct access to the beach.

