This is the NEW ETECSA International Recharge Offer and the…

Cubacel has just made public from its profile on social networks a New International Recharge Offer, this time for the month of August.

On this occasion, the offer applies to top-ups from abroad that are made between August 8 and 13.

The promotion will be valid only between the indicated days and returns to its traditional format after the period described.

To be valid and enter the range of the promotion, top-ups must be between 500 CUP and 1250 CUP.

In addition to the main balance to your phone for the recharge, you receive the following benefits for the offer:

5GB Data (all networks)

(all networks) 80 minutes

Remember that these bonds have a limited duration and you must consume them within 30 days after receiving the recharge.

You should also bear in mind that the 80 minutes are valid, as on other occasions, for international calls, and are consumed in priority over your main balance.

To find out how much of your promotional bonus you have, remember that you can use the USSD codes *222# or more directly *222*266# (*222*BON#).

Also do not forget that the data received by the recharge works for all networks, so if your mobile does not support LTE/4G, you can still access the Internet this way.

Cubacel offers promotions of this type regularly and if you have any questions related to these services or to find out about new offers, from its official sites it suggests contacting its support team.

🥁 #Promotion International RECHARGE from August 8 to 13.

If you receive 📲 a recharge between 500 and 1250 CUP, the amount goes to your main balance and you also earn bonuses of:

✔️ 5GB Data (all networks)

✔️ 80 Minutes

To consume in the next 30 days.#CubacelOnline pic.twitter.com/1t4Hv2TxAI — Cubacel (@Cubacel_ETECSA) August 1, 2022

WE RECOMMEND YOU: