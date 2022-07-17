This is the property in Brooklyn that Zendaya and Tom Holland supposedly plan to buy

Nowadays Zendaya Y Tom Holland They are one of the love couples most loved by the public and the truth is that every time they are photographed together they provoke several sighs.

The two actors were recently seen visiting a property in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, so it is said that the couple is ready to start living together. This rumor reaches the media a few months after it was said that the American and the British had paid $4 million for a mansion in Kingston, England.

That alleged purchase was denied by Holland on the television show ‘Live Kelly and Ryan’. During the interview she said that she had been very surprised when she read the news.

But now it seems that it is serious, since both were seen visiting a property that recently was listed on the real estate market at a cost of $5.35 million dollars. It remains to be seen if they are looking for a love nest to share, if this would be the definitive place or if the reason for the visit is something else contrary to their love relationship.

The building where it is located the property was built in 1860 and despite its age, it has spaces in perfect condition and in line with the trends of the 21st century.

This is the facade of what could be the new house of Zendaya and Tom Holland / The Grosby Group

If the purchase is true, the stars of Marvel’s ‘Spiderman’ will be able to enjoy 4,400 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities. According to real estate pages, in the basement of the property there is enough space to install a gym, a movie theater or a game room.

The kitchen is open style with a center island with marble top, white cabinets and high end appliances.

The Property Kitchen / The Grosby Group

This residence also has outdoor space to enjoy the summer. In this there is a small garden and a terrace.

You may also like:

– Meet Sofia Richie’s new mansion in Brentwood

– Musician Lindsey Buckingham paid $14 million for a mansion

– The architect of Tom Brady and Kourtney Kardashian sold his own mansion in Brentwood