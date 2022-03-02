This is the reason why Verónica Castro could retire from television

Verónica Castro is one of the most iconic Mexican actresses, although she is recognized throughout the world for her great successes such as “The rich also cry”, “The right to be born” and “The house of flowers”. In the month of October 2021, the artist turned 70, so she recently gave an interview to Caras México for that reason.

Regarding his age, Veronica He assured: “I have accepted it and I liked it. I like my 70 years, my gray hair and my wrinkles. I like my abandonment of my head, because sometimes the wave goes away and I don’t remember things, but I have a wonderful audience that reminds me of my entire career. That public has made me return to the past and I get very happy”.

Recently, Cristian Castro’s mother premiered the film “When I am young” by Videocine, in which she shares a cast with Natasha Dupeyrón. Precisely, the Mexican actress plays Malena, a very funny 70-year-old woman who suddenly recovers her 20-year-old appearance. in my life,” he said.

It is that, although Veronica she feels young, she has already made dozens of films and plays and perhaps she is a little tired and wants to enjoy her grandchildren. “The number 70 is everywhere. They called me from Televisa to celebrate my 70th birthday, they joined my 70th birthday, and the face of the Herald was in 1970,” she said.

Source: Instagram @vrocastroficial

And he added: “If you speak Veronica, the artist, is going to say that everything is divine, splendid and wonderful, that she is very happy. But if the woman should speak, it has been the most difficult time I have lived in my entire existence. When asked what she would change in her life, she said: “It would be too late to regret it, but I think I would have been more careful. Maybe she wouldn’t have been so trusting of everything and everyone. Maybe she wouldn’t have the accident on the elephant if she had been one of the artists who says, ‘I’m not taking risks’. I think if she could go back she wouldn’t be as well behaved, not that she was good or bad to me, but that she would have been more permissive with herself. She did not allow me to be late anywhere, she arrived before everyone ”.