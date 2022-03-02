This is the reason why Verónica Castro could retire from television

Verónica Castro is one of the most iconic Mexican actresses, although she is recognized throughout the world for her great successes such as “The rich also cry”, “The right to be born” and “The house of flowers”. In the month of October 2021, the artist turned 70, so she recently gave an interview to Caras México for that reason.

Regarding his age, Veronica He assured: “I have accepted it and I liked it. I like my 70 years, my gray hair and my wrinkles. I like my abandonment of my head, because sometimes the wave goes away and I don’t remember things, but I have a wonderful audience that reminds me of my entire career. That public has made me return to the past and I get very happy”.

