This is the relationship between Lila Morillo and the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old broke off his marriage to the artist Lila Morillo in 1986 in a court in Caracas. The singer settled in Miami to give his career a boost and things changed for him for which he wanted to get a divorce.

The truth is that after a short time the Puma Rodriguez He made his relationship with the Cuban model Carolina Pérez official and together they had another daughter named Génesis Rodríguez, which caused his two oldest daughters from the marriage with Lila, Liliana and Lilibeth to start a strong confrontation with him.

