This is the relationship between Lila Morillo and the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old broke off his marriage to the artist Lila Morillo in 1986 in a court in Caracas. The singer settled in Miami to give his career a boost and things changed for him for which he wanted to get a divorce.

The truth is that after a short time the Puma Rodriguez He made his relationship with the Cuban model Carolina Pérez official and together they had another daughter named Génesis Rodríguez, which caused his two oldest daughters from the marriage with Lila, Liliana and Lilibeth to start a strong confrontation with him.

Related news

At the same time, a young man named Juan José Rodríguez appeared on the scene, who on social networks calls himself the Cougar Junior and who claims to be the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez. Both his physical appearance and his voice and talent for music are very similar to that of the singer.

Cougar Junior. Source: Terra archive

Although Puma Rodríguez continues to deny his relationship with Puma Junior, the Morillos (Lila and her two daughters) do recognize him as part of the family and have a good relationship with him. A few months ago she was the same Lilac Morillo who clarified the situation on social networks.

Cougar Junior. Source: Terra archive

“Gentlemen! For those who have not been able to understand, this one? Is Pumita Junior! He belongs to our family! He is an artist and he sings! He is a producer and promoter! A merchant who is a great friend and colleague! He loves us, respects us and admires us! Juan José Rodríguez ( Pumita Juniors! The Morillo We Love You And We Wish You Much Success, With The Extraordinary Masks, Pumita,” she wrote Lila Morillo.

Lila Morillo. Source: instagram @elcocoterodelila

Then in another publication, the first wife of the Puma Rodriguez He showed a photo in which he wears the masks that Puma Junior was selling in the middle of the pandemic because the music business had been harmed. This year the unrecognized son of Puma resumed his career and released new songs.