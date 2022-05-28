This is the STORY of Lupita Castro, a singer who accused Vicente Fernández of ABUSE | VIDEO

With the count of the life of Vicente Fernandez that is being done every day caused by the broadcast of the singer’s biographical series, controversies continue to arise about his past, the most recent, the alleged case of abuse by the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ against the singer Lupita Castrowho denounced Chente, assuring that he harassed her from a very young age and this is the history in which he explains the serious accusations.

This is not the first time Vicente Fernandez is involved in controversy abuse Well, months before his death, he was singled out by several women who went to the ‘Los 3 Potrillos’ ranch for a photo with the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ but reported excessive touching by the singer, which caused him to be the target of criticism. by feminist groups, creating a whole case against Chente.

Vicente Fernández harassed me for a long time, but he did something more to me, more serious than that. My name is Lupita Castro, I am a singer. I don’t want to take advantage of what is happening now

Singer Lupita Castro took advantage of the wave of accusations against the singer to reveal that since he was 17 years old he suffered a abuse by Vicente Fernandez, but that because it was a renowned artist. According to the interpreter’s story, she met the ‘Charro from Huentitan‘ in an inn ‘Always on Sunday’, from that moment, the singer approached her to meet her personally.

That’s why I’m here, today I want to tell my truth. The important thing is not why I kept silent for so long, but why he did it. I have data, and dates and everything. I have suffered a lot, many years keeping it quiet, but not anymore. I’m not going to shut it up anymore.

In this videosinger Lupita Castro account the history on the assumption abuse:

Who is Lupita Castro?

Lupita Castro is a singer who enjoyed great success in the 70’s when Vicente Fernandez It was all an idol, which according to what was seen in the last chapter of ‘The last king‘, despite the history of abuse, she thought about having a relationship with Chente and starting a family.

For obvious reasons, like Vicente Fernandez he was married and he was the artist of the moment this did not happen and the heart of Lupita Castro sand broke irreparably. According to the history of Lupita, the abuse It happened when she was 17 years old and she could never do anything to get this story out.

Currently Lupita Castro She is still working on her book because she is a writer and intends to launch a material with her memoirs where she will have details of her history with Vicente Fernandez. And although the material does not yet have a release date, it is known that its content will be controversial.