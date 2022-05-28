Entertainment

This is the STORY of Lupita Castro, a singer who accused Vicente Fernández of ABUSE | VIDEO

With the count of the life of Vicente Fernandez that is being done every day caused by the broadcast of the singer’s biographical series, controversies continue to arise about his past, the most recent, the alleged case of abuse by the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ against the singer Lupita Castrowho denounced Chente, assuring that he harassed her from a very young age and this is the history in which he explains the serious accusations.

This is not the first time Vicente Fernandez is involved in controversy abuse Well, months before his death, he was singled out by several women who went to the ‘Los 3 Potrillos’ ranch for a photo with the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ but reported excessive touching by the singer, which caused him to be the target of criticism. by feminist groups, creating a whole case against Chente.

