This is the ‘superpower’ of Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

On June 22, the third season of Umbrella Academy premiered, in which Genesis Rodriguez is one of its protagonists. The Netflix series tells the story of how the original Hargreeves brothers face the Sparrow Academy, a group of smart and reckless people, who initially will have a great rivalry with the Umbrellas.

The youngest daughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez plays Sloane, a dreamer who has the ability to defy gravity. She develops romantic feelings for Luther (Tom Hopper) in the series and fans are eager to find out more about the star.

Through her Instagram stories, Genesis shared a video with the text “You are loved @contodonetflix”. In it, the actress repeats the interviewer’s question: “What is my superpower as a Latina?” And she replies: “My ability to think in two languages ​​and be able to communicate in two languages. That is the superpower. Also being able to have a secret language when the other person doesn’t know what we’re talking about.”

“That’s my superpower” replied the daughter of the Venezuelan singer with laughter. Remember that the smallest of the Rodriguez She is one of the actresses with the highest academic training. Having Venezuelan and Cuban blood, and having been born in an English-speaking country, has made her handle more than one language. The artist speaks English and Spanish fluently. She also studies others, for her professional training.

Puma’s new garment in honor of his daughter. Source: Instagram @elpumaoficial

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He supports her in all her projects. Even a few days ago she showed that she made a jacket with her nickname: Geni. After that, the actress changed her name on her Instagram: Genesis for Geni. “Today is the World Premiere of the third season of #UmbrellaAcademy on @netflix @netflixlat. How proud to see you there my girl @genirodriguez #Geni. Now I’m a fan of #Number5 #Sloane @umbrellaacad” wrote the singer in the post.