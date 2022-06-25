Entertainment

This is the ‘superpower’ of Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

On June 22, the third season of Umbrella Academy premiered, in which Genesis Rodriguez is one of its protagonists. The Netflix series tells the story of how the original Hargreeves brothers face the Sparrow Academy, a group of smart and reckless people, who initially will have a great rivalry with the Umbrellas.

The youngest daughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez plays Sloane, a dreamer who has the ability to defy gravity. She develops romantic feelings for Luther (Tom Hopper) in the series and fans are eager to find out more about the star.

